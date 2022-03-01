ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Apple gives a series order to Sam Esmail's Metropolis

Primetimer
Primetimer
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The drama series is based on the...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

TVLine Items: Emmy Rossum's Apple Series, Goggins Joins Fallout and More

Click here to read the full article. Shameless vet Emmy Rossum is taking on a motherly new role: The actress has joined Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried in the Apple TV+ anthology The Crowded Room, our sister site Deadline reports. Written and executive-produced by Oscar winner Akiva Goldsman (A Beautiful Mind), the 10-episode drama explores inspirational stories of those who have struggled with mental illness and learned to live successfully with it. The first season, which is based on the biography The Minds of Billy Milligan by Daniel Keyes, will tell the story of Billy (played by Holland), the first person ever...
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Crowded Room': Emmy Rossum to Play Tom Holland's Mother in Apple TV+ Series

Apple has quickly made a name for themselves in the streaming world, and one of their most highly anticipated series is The Crowded Room. Coming off last week's news that Amanda Seyfried had joined the show, the upcoming series has just added another cast member. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Emmy Rossum has joined star Tom Holland and Seyfried in the Apple and New Regency production.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

My Three Sons star Tim Considine dies at 81

After co-starring with Fred McMurray in the 1959 Disney classic The Shaggy Dog, the 19-year-old Considine reunited with McMurray in 1960 to play his eldest son, Mike Douglas, on the hit 1960-1972 ABC-CBS sitcom My Three Sons. In 1964, Considine told producers he was leaving after the 1964-1965 season, giving writers enough time to figure out how to keep the title going. “I gave them a year’s notice and told them I didn’t want to do it anymore,” he said in a 1997 interview. “I got along great with ’em, I loved them all, I was just tired of doing that. I wanted to move on.” He never returned during My Three Sons' remaining seven seasons, which were on CBS and in color. As an adult, Considine became known as a photographer an automotive historian.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Esmail
Person
Fritz Lang
Primetimer

Dharma & Greg and Dark Shadows star Mitchell Ryan dies at 88

Ryan, who died Friday of congestive heart failure, appeared throughout the ABC sitcom's entire run as Edward Montgomery, Greg's eccentric father. On Dark Shadows, he played ex-con Burke Devlin. His many other TV credits include The West Wing, Murder, She Wrote, L.A. Law, Santa Barbara and The Drew Carey Show.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

Who Does Patricia Arquette Play in Apple TV's Workplace Series, 'Severance'?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of Severance. We've got our work lives and our personal lives. A Venn diagram would show that most people see these two realms intersect, unless we're talking about Lumon Industries employees. The fictional med-tech company showcased in Dan Erickson's bizarre new workplace thriller series, Severance, persuades its employees to undergo a microchipping procedure called "Severance," which severs a person's work memories from their personal ones.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drama Series#Metropolis#Movies
Primetimer

Meet the cast of the interactive Reading Rainbow Live, premiering Sunday

LeVar Burton's beloved children's series is being rebooted with an interactive show, premiering Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET, with multiple hosts featuring original music, dance parties, field trips, cultural explorations, investigations of the natural world and, of course, the book of the day. Its hosts include Isabella Wager, Maxwell Beer, Kendall Joseph, Zoë Olson and Eli Hamilton. “This came to me almost like chicken soup or a warm glass of milk on a cold winter day,” Steven Beer, the reboot’s creator and executive producer, tells The New York Times. During a pandemic’s chaos, he adds, “what better moment to take something that was simple and pure and lo-fi and to bring that forth to be the next chapter in the Reading Rainbow story?” Viewers will be able to watch the livestream Sunday on digital platform Looped or tune in later for the recorded version.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Primetimer

Netflix's Pieces of Her struggles to locate a beating human heart at the center of its mystery

The eight-episode thriller starring Toni Collette and Bella Heathcote, adapted by Charlotte Stoudt based on Karin Slaughter's novel of the same name, "starts by setting the scene in quick, easily legible strokes: the sleepy seaside town, the unassuming middle-aged mom, the aimless artist daughter, the loving but occasionally touchy relationship between them," says Angie Han. "The shooting that precipitates the narrative’s tangled series of events is appropriately shocking and horrifying, and the questions that follow raise an uneasy tone. Why is Laura so upset to be seen on TV in news reports about the incident? Why is she suddenly so insistent on distancing herself from her daughter? What doesn’t Andy know about her own family? As the threats Laura has anticipated draw closer, Andy goes on the run, first toward safety, and then toward the truths her mother has worked so hard to hide from her."
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Netflix announces Trivia Quest, its first daily interactive game show

Premiering April 1, Trivia Quest is based on etermax’s popular Trivia Crack franchise. According to Deadline, "each episode features 24 questions, a mix of 12 standard and 12 hard, across categories including science, history, entertainment, sports, art and geography. Each question is multiple-choice, with four potential answers to choose from." Trivia Quest will also feature a narrative twist.
VIDEO GAMES
Primetimer

Jameela Jamil and Sarah Hyland board Peacock's Pitch Perfect

Jamil, Hyland and Lera Abova are joining Adam Devine on the spinoff of the Pitch Perfect movie franchise. Jamil will play Gisela, a bombastic and flashy up-and-coming German pop star. Hyland stars as Heidi, Piëter and Bumper’s cheery and slightly odd American assistant. The casting reunites Hyland and Devine, who played a couple on Modern Family. The casting also reunites Jamil and Pitch Perfect showrunner Megan Amram after working together on The Good Place.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Vikings: Valhalla star Sam Corlett says it’s an “absolute honour” to lead the new Netflix series

Sam Corlett is a young Australian actor set for big things, as he takes on a leading role in the upcoming Netflix series Vikings: Valhalla, portraying the famous Scandinavian explorer Leif Eriksson. In a recent interview with The Digital Fix, the Valhalla star described the role as “an absolute honour”, and discussed the experience of going from being a fan of the original Vikings series, to playing a part in the show’s legacy now.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Shonda Rhimes reteams with For the People creator for Netflix White House murder mystery drama The Residence

Netflix has given an eight-episode order to Paul William Davies' Shondaland drama series The Residence, inspired by Kate Andersen Brower’s 2015 book The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House. The Residence is described as "a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world’s most famous mansion," per Netflix, which adds that the show features “one dead body, one wildly eccentric detective, and one disastrous State Dinner." Davies created Shondaland ABC legal drama For the People, which ran for two seasons from 2018 to 2019. Shonda Rhimes will executive produce The Residence with producing partner Betsy Beers.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
23K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy