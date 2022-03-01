Apple gives a series order to Sam Esmail's Metropolis

LeVar Burton's beloved children's series is being rebooted with an interactive show, premiering Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET, with multiple hosts featuring original music, dance parties, field trips, cultural explorations, investigations of the natural world and, of course, the book of the day. Its hosts include Isabella Wager, Maxwell Beer, Kendall Joseph, Zoë Olson and Eli Hamilton. “This came to me almost like chicken soup or a warm glass of milk on a cold winter day,” Steven Beer, the reboot’s creator and executive producer, tells The New York Times. During a pandemic’s chaos, he adds, “what better moment to take something that was simple and pure and lo-fi and to bring that forth to be the next chapter in the Reading Rainbow story?” Viewers will be able to watch the livestream Sunday on digital platform Looped or tune in later for the recorded version.
