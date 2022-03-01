ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drug-eluting Stents Market Analysis and Research Report by Experts 2027

By pragati.p
 3 days ago

A notable number of DES approvals by Food and Drug Administration, China Food and Drug Administration, Japanese Ministry of Health, and other such regulatory authorities is driving growth in the global drug-eluting stents market. Another factor which is critical in the market is increase in incidence of cardiovascular diseases....

MedicalXpress

Researchers find that blood pressure medications impact brain function

Published in Science, University of Minnesota Medical School researchers found that blood pressure medications have an unanticipated effect on the brain. The research team discovered that drugs used to treat blood pressure unexpectedly increase the effect of opioids that the brain naturally produces. This can fine-tune the function of a specific brain circuit and counteract the addictive properties of opiates like fentanyl, which are used to treat pain.
SCIENCE
Fstoppers

110 Year-old-man Revealed His Secret: 5 Foods for Long Life

Only a few people manage to live longer than 100 years, and Bernard LaPallo, lived a happy, fulfilling, and healthy life well into his second century. This man was born in 1901 in Victoria, Brazil, and as a little boy, he migrated to the United States. He managed to have...
YOGA
Nature.com

Sirolimus-eluting cobalt"“chrome alloy stent suppresses stent-induced tissue hyperplasia in a porcine Eustachian tube model

Various preclinical studies with developed Eustachian tube (ET) stents are in progress but have not yet been clinically applied. ET stent is limited by stent-induced tissue hyperplasia in preclinical studies. The effectiveness of sirolimus-eluting cobalt"“chrome alloy stent (SES) in suppressing stent-induced tissue hyperplasia after stent placement in the porcine ET model was investigated. Six pigs were divided into two groups (i.e., the control and the SES groups) with three pigs for each group. The control group received an uncoated cobalt"“chrome alloy stent (n"‰="‰6), and the SES group received a sirolimus-eluting cobalt"“chrome alloy stent (n"‰="‰6). All groups were sacrificed 4Â weeks after stent placement. Stent placement was successful in all ETs without procedure-related complications. None of the stents was able to keep its round shape as original, and mucus accumulation was observed inside and around the stent in both groups. On histologic analysis, the tissue hyperplasia area and the thickness of submucosal fibrosis were significantly lower in the SES group than in the control group. SES seems to be effective in suppressing stent-induced tissue hyperplasia in porcine ET. However, further investigation was required to verify the optimal stent materials and antiproliferative drugs.
SCIENCE
Fstoppers

Moringa – The Herb That Kills Cancer And Stops Diabetes

If you want to be healthier, to live longer, to have energy and not to have back problem, then Moringa herb is the right thing for you. It originates from South Asia and it also known under the term ‘drumstick’. Due to its powerful antioxidant properties, it has been used for medicinal purposes for so many years.
YOGA
MedicalXpress

New research suggests a causal link between blood group and severe COVID-19

A new study has analyzed over 3000 proteins to identify which are causally linked to the development of severe COVID-19. This is the first study to assess such a large number of proteins for their connection to COVID-19. The findings provide insight into potential new targets for approaches to treat and prevent severe COVID-19.
SCIENCE

