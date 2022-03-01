Drug-eluting Stents Market Analysis and Research Report by Experts 2027

Various preclinical studies with developed Eustachian tube (ET) stents are in progress but have not yet been clinically applied. ET stent is limited by stent-induced tissue hyperplasia in preclinical studies. The effectiveness of sirolimus-eluting cobalt"“chrome alloy stent (SES) in suppressing stent-induced tissue hyperplasia after stent placement in the porcine ET model was investigated. Six pigs were divided into two groups (i.e., the control and the SES groups) with three pigs for each group. The control group received an uncoated cobalt"“chrome alloy stent (n"‰="‰6), and the SES group received a sirolimus-eluting cobalt"“chrome alloy stent (n"‰="‰6). All groups were sacrificed 4Â weeks after stent placement. Stent placement was successful in all ETs without procedure-related complications. None of the stents was able to keep its round shape as original, and mucus accumulation was observed inside and around the stent in both groups. On histologic analysis, the tissue hyperplasia area and the thickness of submucosal fibrosis were significantly lower in the SES group than in the control group. SES seems to be effective in suppressing stent-induced tissue hyperplasia in porcine ET. However, further investigation was required to verify the optimal stent materials and antiproliferative drugs.

