Patient Warming Devices Market is Expected to Reach US$2.78 Bn by the End of 2024

By pragati.p
thetechtalk.org
 3 days ago

According to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the vendor landscape of the global patient warming devices is extremely competitive. Companies within the market are striving to add new products to their portfolio by forming strategic alliances with other companies. Read Report Overview – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/patient-warming-devices-market.html....

MedicalXpress

New research suggests a causal link between blood group and severe COVID-19

A new study has analyzed over 3000 proteins to identify which are causally linked to the development of severe COVID-19. This is the first study to assess such a large number of proteins for their connection to COVID-19. The findings provide insight into potential new targets for approaches to treat and prevent severe COVID-19.
SCIENCE

