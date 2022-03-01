ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

William Jackson Harper and Cristin Milioti to lead Palm Springs writer's The Resort on Peacock

 6 days ago
Love Life's Harper and Made for Love's Milioti have joined The Resort, Andy Siara's Peacock comedic thriller that explores love, marriage and family vacations, set amidst one of the Mayan Riviera’s most bizarre unsolved...

Primetimer

My Three Sons star Tim Considine dies at 81

After co-starring with Fred McMurray in the 1959 Disney classic The Shaggy Dog, the 19-year-old Considine reunited with McMurray in 1960 to play his eldest son, Mike Douglas, on the hit 1960-1972 ABC-CBS sitcom My Three Sons. In 1964, Considine told producers he was leaving after the 1964-1965 season, giving writers enough time to figure out how to keep the title going. “I gave them a year’s notice and told them I didn’t want to do it anymore,” he said in a 1997 interview. “I got along great with ’em, I loved them all, I was just tired of doing that. I wanted to move on.” He never returned during My Three Sons' remaining seven seasons, which were on CBS and in color. As an adult, Considine became known as a photographer an automotive historian.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Primetimer

Dharma & Greg and Dark Shadows star Mitchell Ryan dies at 88

Ryan, who died Friday of congestive heart failure, appeared throughout the ABC sitcom's entire run as Edward Montgomery, Greg's eccentric father. On Dark Shadows, he played ex-con Burke Devlin. His many other TV credits include The West Wing, Murder, She Wrote, L.A. Law, Santa Barbara and The Drew Carey Show.
CELEBRITIES
GreenwichTime

William Jackson Harper Joins MGM’s ‘Landscape With Invisible Hand’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Emmy-nominated “The Good Place” star William Jackson Harper has joined the cast of Cory Finley’s “Landscape With Invisible Hand.”. He joins previously announced stars Asante Blackk, Tiffany Haddish, Kylie Rogers, Clifton Collins Jr., Michael Gandolfini, Josh Hamilton and Brooklynn MacKinzie in the film from MGM, Plan B Entertainment and Annapurna Pictures.
MOVIES
Primetimer

Jameela Jamil and Sarah Hyland board Peacock's Pitch Perfect

Jamil, Hyland and Lera Abova are joining Adam Devine on the spinoff of the Pitch Perfect movie franchise. Jamil will play Gisela, a bombastic and flashy up-and-coming German pop star. Hyland stars as Heidi, Piëter and Bumper’s cheery and slightly odd American assistant. The casting reunites Hyland and Devine, who played a couple on Modern Family. The casting also reunites Jamil and Pitch Perfect showrunner Megan Amram after working together on The Good Place.
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

The Resort - William Jackson Harper & Cristin Milioti To Star; Skyler Gisondo + 2 More Cast

Emmy nominee William Jackson Harper (Love Life) and Cristin Milioti (Made for Love) have been tapped to star in Peacock’s The Resort a true-crime love story from Palm Springs writer Andy Siara, Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail and UCP. The Righteous Gemstones‘ Skyler Gisondo also is set as a lead and Ben Sinclair (High Maintenance) and Parvesh Cheena (Mythic Quest) will recur in the ensemble series.
MOVIES
Primetimer

Nick Offerman on Pamela Anderson and Pam & Tommy: "We got word that she said it was OK for her kids to watch it"

Offerman was asked ion The Daily Beast's The Last Laugh podcast if he has any thoughts on Pam & Tommy's critics who say the show exploits Anderson. "I don’t, because she has made no statement about it," said Offerman. "The show reached out to her and she didn’t get back to them, which we took to mean, 'No thanks, don’t want to be involved.' Anything beyond that, I don’t think it’s up to any of us to speculate. I’m sure it was a painful time in her life. If someone made something like that about a part of my life, I probably wouldn’t want to watch it replayed. But we have gotten word through secondhand sources. I just found this out yesterday, through her publicist, we got word that she said it was OK for her kids to watch it. So word has reached her that the show loves her, that it’s in support of her, and it’s not trying to exploit the story. Quite the opposite. It’s trying to expose the exploitation and make the rest of us learn about the injustice of that part of our culture." ALSO: Sebastian Stan says he's looking forward to watching Pamela Anderson's Netflix documentary.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Milo Ventimiglia to star in ABC conman drama pilot The Company You Keep

Ventimiglia is set to play a conman in what could be his first post-This Is Us starring TV role. Based on the Korean drama My Fellow Citizens, The Company You Keep, from former A Million Little Things co-executive producer Julia Cohen, has the following description: "A night of passion leads to love between con-man Charlie (Ventimiglia) and undercover CIA officer Emma, who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the ‘family business’ so he can get out for good, Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in-hand — forcing them to reckon with the lies they’ve told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences.” The Company You Keep keeps Ventimiglia, who will also executive produce the show, in the Disney family since This Is Us is produced Disney-owned 20th Television.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Wings star Farrah Forke dies at 54

Forke, who died last Friday of cancer, starred on the 1990s NBC comedy from Seasons 4 through 6, playing helicopter pilot (and veteran of Desert Storm) Alex Lambert. Forke also had recurring roles on Party of Five and Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

How Ben McKenzie became the celebrity "crypto naysayer"

Last month, the former O.C. and Gotham star tweeted out an article about celebrities promoting crypto. "I’m just a former teen idol standing here (alone?) asking people to consider downside risk and the possibility of fraud," he tweeted. "I hope I’m wrong, but pretty sure we’ll find out soon enough. Good luck folks - don’t take financial advice from celebs, including me." Well, McKenzie is now co-writing a crypto book, titled Easy Money, with journalist Jacob Silverman, whom he has been co-writing Slate columns on cryptocurrency with since last October. McKenzie, who studied economics and foreign affairs at the University of Virginia, became interested in cryptocurrency after Gotham ended and found himself between jobs amid the pandemic. McKenzie thinks celebrities helping to sell cryptocurrency have no idea what they're getting involved with. So that's why he has aligned with other “no-coiners,” who believe the whole scheme is a bubble on its way to bursting. "I feel like a dork Liam Neeson in Taken; I have a particular skill set, and I’m using that particular skill set," he says. "I’m an econ dork, and I have a megaphone.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘I am devastated and furious’: 12 actors controversially recast in films, from Johnny Depp to Rachel Weisz

Nothing riles up actors or their fans quicker than a controversial bit of recasting. Venture into any Fantastic Beasts hashtag – or the YouTube comments section for its latest trailer – and you’ll be inundated by Johnny Depp fans condemning his exit from the franchise.Often it becomes a poisoned chalice for the film itself, fans quick to express their anger at the idea of a Mummy movie without Rachel Weisz, or a Nightmare on Elm Street revival without the original Freddy Krueger.Many times it’s the actors themselves who go public with their upset, from Terrence Howard’s frustrations with Marvel to...
MOVIES
Primetimer

Euphoria crew and background actors call Season 2 production "toxic" and "hellish"

Echoing one background actor's recent complaint, The Daily Beast's Cheyenne Roundtree reports, based on sources, that "aspects of Season 2’s production were hellish, with some describing the work environment—particularly in certain departments—as toxic. Workdays would sometimes stretch to 18 hours and there were several complaints made to SAG-AFTRA. At one point, after multiple complaints from background actors over working conditions, sources allege that a union representative was sent to the set to ensure that union guidelines were being followed. And despite the show’s ability to create stars out of its leading cast, plucking some actors off the street and plopping them on the screen, and crew members landing other high-profile gigs, several said they would decline an opportunity to return to Euphoria next season unless major changes were implemented." In a statement, HBO defended Euphoria's Season 2 production. “The well-being of cast and crew on our productions is always a top priority," said HBO. "The production was in full compliance with all safety guidelines and guild protocols. It’s not uncommon for drama series to have complex shoots, and COVID protocols add an additional layer. We maintain an open line of communication with all the guilds, including SAG-AFTRA. There were never any formal inquiries raised.” UPDATE: A source close to Euphoria told Variety that no formal complaints were ever filed to SAG-AFTRA. SAG would not comment on whether or not complaints were filed.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Meet the cast of the interactive Reading Rainbow Live, premiering Sunday

LeVar Burton's beloved children's series is being rebooted with an interactive show, premiering Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET, with multiple hosts featuring original music, dance parties, field trips, cultural explorations, investigations of the natural world and, of course, the book of the day. Its hosts include Isabella Wager, Maxwell Beer, Kendall Joseph, Zoë Olson and Eli Hamilton. “This came to me almost like chicken soup or a warm glass of milk on a cold winter day,” Steven Beer, the reboot’s creator and executive producer, tells The New York Times. During a pandemic’s chaos, he adds, “what better moment to take something that was simple and pure and lo-fi and to bring that forth to be the next chapter in the Reading Rainbow story?” Viewers will be able to watch the livestream Sunday on digital platform Looped or tune in later for the recorded version.
TV & VIDEOS
