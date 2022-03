The U.S. and Europe moved to cut many Russian banks out of the SWIFT global payments system. These sanctions make it harder for Russia to participate in and profit from the global economy. But they also could push Russia away from transactions made in U.S. dollars and toward alternative payment systems, including China’s. This is something the U.S. and its allies are worried about. For more on this, “Marketplace Morning Report’s” David Brancaccio spoke with China correspondent Jennifer Pak. Below is an edited transcript of their conversation.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO