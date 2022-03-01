Dominic Fike’s Euphoria Season 2 finale song will be released this Friday

Echoing one background actor's recent complaint, The Daily Beast's Cheyenne Roundtree reports, based on sources, that "aspects of Season 2’s production were hellish, with some describing the work environment—particularly in certain departments—as toxic. Workdays would sometimes stretch to 18 hours and there were several complaints made to SAG-AFTRA. At one point, after multiple complaints from background actors over working conditions, sources allege that a union representative was sent to the set to ensure that union guidelines were being followed. And despite the show’s ability to create stars out of its leading cast, plucking some actors off the street and plopping them on the screen, and crew members landing other high-profile gigs, several said they would decline an opportunity to return to Euphoria next season unless major changes were implemented." In a statement, HBO defended Euphoria's Season 2 production. “The well-being of cast and crew on our productions is always a top priority," said HBO. "The production was in full compliance with all safety guidelines and guild protocols. It’s not uncommon for drama series to have complex shoots, and COVID protocols add an additional layer. We maintain an open line of communication with all the guilds, including SAG-AFTRA. There were never any formal inquiries raised.” UPDATE: A source close to Euphoria told Variety that no formal complaints were ever filed to SAG-AFTRA. SAG would not comment on whether or not complaints were filed.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO