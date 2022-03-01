ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Transdermal Scopolamine Market Trends, On-going Demand, Opportunities, Segmentation, and Forecast till 2027

By pragati.p
thetechtalk.org
 3 days ago

TMR observes that the global transdermal scopolamine market is experiencing the high competition and consolidation due to presence of strong players. Some of the key players operating in the global transdermal scopolamine market includes Baxter International Inc., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Caleb Pharmaceuticals Inc, Perrigo Co. Plc, and Myungmoon Pharma Co....

thetechtalk.org

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Supreme Court reimposes death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev

Washington — The Supreme Court on Friday reinstated the death sentence of Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. The court ruled 6-3 along ideological lines in finding that the lower court was wrong when it tossed out Tsarnaev's capital sentence in a 2020 decision over issues with jury selection and evidence that was excluded during the penalty phase of his trial.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Trends#Market Segmentation#Market Competition#Market Intelligence#Tmr#Baxter International Inc#Novartis Ag#Glaxosmithkline Plc#Caleb Pharmaceuticals Inc#Perrigo Co#Myungmoon Pharma Co Ltd#Cagr
The Hill

Debate over Ukraine no-fly zone heats up

A growing number of U.S. lawmakers and officials in Ukraine are pleading for the Biden administration and its allies to establish a no-fly zone over Ukrainian airspace to help ward off Russian attacks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials have said that a no-fly zone is a key...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Hill

White House eyes reducing Russian oil imports

President Biden is considering steps to reduce U.S. imports of Russian oil, the White House said Friday, as bipartisan support in Congress for a ban on the imports grows amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “We are looking at options we could take right now to cut U.S. consumption of...
POTUS
CBS News

January 6 committee issues subpoena to Kimberly Guilfoyle

The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol on Thursday issued a subpoena to Kimberly Guilfoyle in the panel's latest attempt to compel testimony from former President Donald Trump's closest allies. Guilfoyle and her lawyers met with the committee over video conference last week, but abruptly...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Reuters

Florida Senate passes 15-week abortion ban, sends to governor

March 3 (Reuters) - Florida's Republican-led Senate on Thursday gave final passage to a bill to ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, putting the state one step closer to adopting a gestational limit currently under review by the U.S. Supreme Court. The state's House of Representatives, which also has...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

U.S. probes possible war crimes by Russia

The U.S. said it is working to determine whether Russia's attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine meet the legal definition of war crimes. Nancy Cordes reports.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy