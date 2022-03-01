ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radial Artery Compression Devices Market Outlook 2027, Global Opportunity & Growth Analysis

By pragati.p
thetechtalk.org
 3 days ago

Radial Artery Compression Devices Market: Introduction. According to the report, the global radial artery compression devices market was valued at US$ 108.6 Mn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~8% from 2019 to 2027. Radial compression devices are compulsorily used after every angiography and angioplasty procedures....

thetechtalk.org

