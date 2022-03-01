ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB officially cancels first two series of regular season

By Chad Krispinsky
WKBN
WKBN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fPfQV_0eSkkYC300

JUPITER, Fla. (WKBN) – Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred has officially canceled the first two series of the regular season.

The announcement comes after MLB’s final offer to end the lockout was rejected by players ahead of Tuesday’s 5 p.m. deadline.

The offer was sent about 90 minutes before its 5 p.m. deadline.

Browns to host NFC East team for training camp practices

After making reported progress during 16 1/2 hours of bargaining Monday, the sides exchanged new offers Tuesday and remained far apart.

Despite some reported momentum towards a potential deal on Monday, player representatives cautioned of significant differences in key economic areas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WKBN

Cavaliers lose All-Star center to injury

The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced that All-Star center Jarrett Allen is out indefinitely after suffering a fractured finger in Sunday night's win over Toronto.
NBA
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Manfred
The Spun

Look: Lamar Jackson Calls Out ESPN’s Adam Schefter

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared an interesting quote from Lamar Jackson’s interview on “The Shop.”. Jackson addressed this topic while on “The Shop,” indicating that he still has something to prove in large part because he’s a Black quarterback in the NFL.
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Jordan Davis outruns NFL star QB in 40-yard-dash in must-see video

Jordan Davis has single-handedly captivated the entire sports community with his insane performance at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday by making history with his 40-yard dash time. With his official time logged at 4.78,, the Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman became the fastest ever at the NFL Scouting Combine by a player over 340 pounds and by a good margin.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Major League Baseball#Nfc East#Nexstar Media Inc
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace Hall Of Fame News

Last year, Bubba Wallace clinched his first NASCAR Cup Series win at Talladega Superspeedway. Earlier this week, it was announced that Wallace’s car will have a place in the NASCAR Hall of Fame. “Today the NASCAR Hall of Fame publicly unveils our newest exhibit– Bubba Wallace’s 23XI Racing No....
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Carson Wentz Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Outcome

Trade rumors continue to swirl for Carson Wentz as we head deeper into the 2022 NFL offseason. The Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback had a rough finish to the 2021 regular season, with his AFC South team missing out on the playoffs in devastating fashion. Reports have surfaced this offseason, suggesting...
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Become The First Player To Unanimously Make The All-NBA First Team Four Years In A Row Since 1966-67

If someone says that Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the world at this moment, it would be hard for anyone to dispute, unless they're Stephen A. Smith. Even though the Greek Freak is just 27, he has already won just about everything there is to win. His list of achievements saw him already inducted into the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, and he could now break another record this season.
NBA
WKBN

WKBN

20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy