MLB officially cancels first two series of regular season

JUPITER, Fla. (WKBN) – Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred has officially canceled the first two series of the regular season.

The announcement comes after MLB’s final offer to end the lockout was rejected by players ahead of Tuesday’s 5 p.m. deadline.

The offer was sent about 90 minutes before its 5 p.m. deadline.

After making reported progress during 16 1/2 hours of bargaining Monday, the sides exchanged new offers Tuesday and remained far apart.

Despite some reported momentum towards a potential deal on Monday, player representatives cautioned of significant differences in key economic areas.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.