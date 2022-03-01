ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blackhawks Promote Davidson

By Tim Staudt
WILX-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Blackhawks have hired Kyle Davidson as general manager, dropping his...

www.wilx.com

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

NFL Suspends Ridley For Gambling On Games

ATLANTA (AP) - Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been suspended for the 2022 season for betting on NFL games in the 2021 season. The suspension announced by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is for activity that took place while Ridley was away from the team while addressing mental health concerns. The league says the suspension will carry “through at least the conclusion of the 2022 season.” The NFL says the betting took place during a five-day period in late November 2021. The team released a statement on Monday in which it said it cooperated with the league’s investigation in the last month.
NFL
WILX-TV

MSU Football Lands Washington State Transfer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s football program reportedly is getting a “commitment” from Washington State center Brian Greene. He says he’ll transfer to MSU after starting two seasons at Washington State. MSU begins spring practice on March 15th with the spring game set for April 16th.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Western Michigan Fires Its Basketball Coach

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Western Michigan University Monday fired men’s head basketball coach Clayton Bates after two seasons. The Broncos ended this past season with an 8-23 record including a 44 point loss at Michigan State. A possible successor is Saddi Washington who played at Western and was approached about the WMU job two years ago. Washington is an assistant at Michigan.
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intern#Floundering#Local News#Ap#The Chicago Blackhawks#News 10
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
NFL
The Spun

Arch Manning Narrows His List: College Football World Reacts

The list of potential schools for Arch Manning is reportedly getting smaller. According to a report from 247Sports, the five-star quarterback recruit out of New Orleans, Louisiana is believed to be down to six schools. Among those six schools, three are reportedly considered the favorites. Arch Manning is the No....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
MISportsNow

Manton Secures Win in First Round Over Roscommon in Boys Hoops

MANTON — Manton cruised to a 66-34 win over Roscommon on Monday in boys basketball to start districts with a victory. The Rangers held just an 11-9 lead after one quarter, but they outscored the Bucks 24-10 in the second quarter to take a strong lead into halftime. Lucas McKernan led Manton with 32 points.
MANTON, MI
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Believed To Be Considering Only 2 Teams

As we enter the 11th hour in regards to Aaron Rodgers’ decision about his NFL future, Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson believes it boils down to two teams. In a conversation with colleague Eric Edholm, Robinson revealed his belief that the Packers QB either stays put, or jumps to the Denver Broncos.
NFL
Taunton Daily Gazette

Stars of the Weekend: Taunton, D-R runners perform well at the Meet of Champions

BOSTON — Student-athletes from several local high schools competed in the annual Meet of Champions Saturday in Boston, at the Reggie Lewis Center. On the boys side, Taunton sophomore Dmitrious Shearrion had the best showing as he finished eighth in the 300 meter with a time of 0:36.48, while Dighton-Rehoboth senior Josh Rebello finished 16th in the 600 meter with a time of 1:26.52.
TAUNTON, MA
realitytitbit.com

American Idol: Kenedi Anderson's dad is a famous football coach

Kenedi Anderson has followed in her footballer father’s fame footsteps, but instead of kicking ball, is tearing up the stage with her stunning singing voice. The American Idol contestant has an uncanny resemblance to her dad…. As soon as 17-year-old Kenedi took to the stage on the March 7th...
CELEBRITIES
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (3/7)

WWE RAW will air live tonight from Cleveland Ohio with the latest WrestleMania build. WWE has announced the following for tonight’s show- -The Miz & Logan Paul host a Cleveland Homecoming Party. -Alpha Academy defend the RAW Tag Team Championships in a Three-Way vs. Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens...
WWE
The Spun

Big Ten Referees Are Getting Crushed For Calls On Sunday

Nebraska and No. 10 Wisconsin are locked in a tight game in Madison on Sunday afternoon. The Huskers, looking to end the season with three straight big road wins, were leading the Badgers for most of the contest. However, the whistle has gotten much tighter in the second half, as...
MADISON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy