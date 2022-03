Oscars fans, if you enjoyed Sound of Metal, you're going to want to watch CODA. After being nominated at the SAG Awards, BAFTA Awards and the Golden Globes, the dramedy is now up for multiple categories at the 94rd Academy Awards. CODA, which stands for the child of deaf adults, is nominated for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay. What's more, CODA cast member Troy Kotsur was individually nominated for Best Supporting Actor. His nod is historical because it marks the first time a deaf man has earned an Oscar nomination for acting. After auditioning for the Sound of Metal and not landing it, Troy feels like CODA is an even bigger "blessing," per The New York Times.

