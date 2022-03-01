ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Colombia current account deficit doubled to $17.8 bln in 2021

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

BOGOTA, March 1 (Reuters) - Colombia’s current account deficit more than doubled during 2021 compared to the prior year to $17.83 billion because of an increased trade imbalance, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The figure last year was equivalent to 5.7% of gross domestic product, compared to the 3.4% equivalent registered in 2020, when the deficit was $8.62 billion, the bank said in a report.

The current account of the balance of payments is a broad measure of transactions between a country and the rest of the world. It encompasses trade, interest payments, dividends, remittances and services such as tourism.

“In comparison with what happened the year before, the deficit balance of the current account increased ... explained by the increase in the commercial deficit for goods of $5.11 billion and, to a lesser extent, by the increases in net outgoings,” the bank said, referring to profits from foreign investment leaving Colombia.

Foreign direct investment was up 26.1% between January and December compared to 2020, to $9.4 billion, with financial and business services receiving 25% of that investment, mining and oil 19% and manufacturing 15%.

In the fourth quarter alone the current account deficit reached $6.14 billion, equivalent to 7% of GDP.

The bank’s technical team predicted in January that in 2022 the current account deficit will fall to 4.9% of GDP. (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Will Dunham)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Ratings agency Fitch's commercial operations in Russia suspended

March 7 (Reuters) - The parent company of ratings agency Fitch said on Monday it has decided to suspend its commercial operations, which cover credit ratings and other services, in Russia, with immediate effect. Fitch Group said it would continue to provide the market with its independent analytical views through...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Russia will be excluded from all JPMorgan fixed income indexes

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Russia will be excluded from all of JPMorgan’s fixed income indexes on March 31, the bank said in a statement on Monday, joining rival index providers that had excluded Russian securities from their indexes after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. JPMorgan had placed Russia on...
MARKETS
Reuters

Brazil's B3 appoints Andre Veiga Milanez as new CFO

March 7 (Reuters) - Brazil financial exchange operator B3 said on Monday that Andre Veiga Milanez will become its new Chief Financial Administrative and Investor Relations Officer, replacing Daniel Sonder in the position. According to a securities filing, Milanez will leave the position, by a personal decision, on April 29....
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Indian Trade, Current Account Deficit Seen Widening, Rupee Under Pressure

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's trade and current account deficits are likely to widen, putting pressure on the rupee, as global oil prices surge and the domestic economy reopens from a third wave of the pandemic, economists and analysts said. India's trade deficit widened sharply to $21.19 billion in February compared...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colombia#Gross Domestic Product#Foreign Investment#Current Account Deficit
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Reuters

Exxon to exit Russia, leaving $4 bln in assets

HOUSTON, March 2 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) on Tuesday said it would exit Russia oil and gas operations that it has valued at more than $4 billion and halt new investment as a result of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The decision will see Exxon pull out of managing large...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
simpleflying.com

Private Jet With Russians Onboard Blocked From Departing Canadian Airport

On Tuesday of this week, a charter aircraft carrying Russian nationals landed at Yellowknife Airport, Canada. Canada has banned all Russian aircraft from its airspace because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. What happens now?. Private jet carrying Russian nationals grounded at Canada's Yellowknife Airport. As of Sunday, all aircraft...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Singapore trims Vladimir Putin’s fallback options

MUMBAI, March 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Lion City is clawing away at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fallback options. A decision by Singapore to sanction certain Russia banks and transactions, despite no binding resolution from the U.N. Security Council, is a bold move for the typically neutral financial centre. It spotlights Moscow’s shrinking economic ground in Asia.
POLITICS
Reuters

Russia calls on EU, NATO to stop arms supplies to Ukraine

March 5 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry called on European Union and NATO countries on Saturday to "stop pumping weapons" to Ukraine, the Russian RIA news agency said. It said Moscow was particularly worried that portable anti-aerial Stinger missiles could end up in the hands of terrorists, posing a threat to airlines.
POLITICS
The Atlantic

The Russian Elite Can’t Stand the Sanctions

The United States, United Kingdom, and European Union had barely announced sanctions on overseas Russian wealth when the oligarchs began to whine and protest. That meant the policy—enacted after Russia invaded Ukraine—was working as intended, to punish Russia’s elites for supporting President Vladimir Putin. By last weekend in Moscow, the Russian-state-television host Vladimir Solovyev raged on camera over what the sanctions would mean for him personally: loss of access to his two luxury homes in Lake Como, Italy, near the villa of George Clooney.
POLITICS
Reuters

Dollar edges higher as surging energy prices prompt safe-haven flows

NEW YORK, March 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose on Monday, lifted by safe-haven flows, as investors weighed the effects on global economic growth of oil prices that hit 14-year highs after the United States and European allies considered banning Russian crude imports. The dollar index , which measures...
ECONOMY
Reuters

ANZ sees RBNZ hiking by 50 bps in both April and May

SYDNEY, March 8 (Reuters) - Economists at ANZ Bank (ANZ.AX) see the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) tightening much more aggressively this year as a spike in world oil prices threatens to destabilise inflation expectations at home. Sharon Zollner, ANZ's chief economist for New Zealand, is forecasting hikes of...
BUSINESS
AFP

Scrounging for food in 'hunger hotspot' Colombia

While the Colombian government fumes over being listed as a "hunger hotspot" by UN agencies, Heidy Garzon -- a single mother of nine -- worries where her family's next meal will come from. The government in Bogota demanded that the "hunger hotspot" designation be removed.
ADVOCACY
Reuters

Reuters

351K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy