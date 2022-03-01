'Fighting to support democracy': Iowa Citians join call to support Ukraine amid Russian invasion

Anya Klymenko and her son Misha joined more than 60 people in downtown Iowa City on Tuesday to march in support of Ukraine and its citizens.

Misha Klymenko, a sixth-grade student in Iowa City, was one of several speakers, including Ukrainian-Americans, people who have relatives from the country, and local politicians. Veronica Tessler, the owner of Yotopia, helped organize the march with Klymenko and others.

Several of the demonstrators held up the blue and gold Ukrainian flag. Others carried signs reading, "We stand with Ukraine" or "Stop Russian aggression" as they marched from the Pedestrian Mall to the Old Capitol building shortly after noon.

Misha Klymenko, who was born in Ukraine, said his grandparents and friends are hiding in bomb shelters because of the invasion and he just wants to go back to see them.

Anya Klymenko said they came to the U.S. in August; her husband is a graduate student at the University of Iowa. She said they try to stay in touch with their family and friends every day, but that isn't always possible.

"They spend a lot of time in bomb shelters and there is no phone there because it is underground and we try to talk to them, I would say 24/7," she said. "And because of the time difference when it is morning there it is 1 a.m. here."

Russia invaded Ukraine late last week and has continued its assault on the country and some of its largest cities, such as the capital, Kyiv. According to USA Today, Russian forces have been stymied by a fierce, creative resistance and apparently poor planning by the Russian military.

As the invasion eclipses its sixth day, the Klymenkos and others are hoping for a quick end to the conflict.

"I hope it is to be over today. I think this is the hope of every Ukrainian in the world," Anya Klymenko said.

Klymenko said that, despite not knowing many other Ukrainians in the Iowa City area, she has had people who have family from the country reach out to her in support.

"The result of how many people showed up shows us this problem is a problem of the whole world, because we are fighting to support democracy in the whole world," she said.

Iowa City Councilor Janice Weiner, a former U.S. State Department foreign service officer, said the invasion has jolted awake many eastern European countries who were formerly part of the Soviet Union as Russia seeks to assert control over its neighbors.

"This is the battle for democracy and self-determination," she said.

Weiner said Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague planned to make a statement about Ukraine at the City Council meeting on Tuesday night. Several spots in the city are being illuminated in gold and blue as a show of support for Ukraine.

Tessler, whose father is an immigrant from Kyiv, and the other speakers largely blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for what they called an "insane and unjust invasion."

"This is about showing solidarity for (Ukrainians) and for their people," Tessler said.

Tessler asked that people make donations to several organizations helping Ukraine , including Work Central Kitchen, which is supporting families fleeing Ukraine into Poland; the United Nations Children's Fund; and SOS Ukraina, an organization providing humanitarian assistance such as food to people who have to leave their home during the conflict.

George Shillcock is the Press-Citizen's local government and development reporter covering Iowa City and Johnson County. He can be reached at GShillcock@press-citizen.com and on Twitter @ShillcockGeorge

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: 'Fighting to support democracy': Iowa Citians join call to support Ukraine amid Russian invasion