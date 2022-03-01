Union Dairy offers first taste of spring to eager customers on opening day in Freeport

FREEPORT — Still wearing her winter coat but feeling the warmth of spring, Paulette Collins of Freeport was first in line Tuesday to get her favorite ice cream at Union Dairy.

Collins said she has been eating ice cream from Union Dairy all of her life, saying she has waited all winter to restock her freezer.

“My favorite is French vanilla, but it is fun to taste other flavors,” Collins said. “Union Dairy is part of my history, and the people always make me feel welcome when I come here, and I leave happy.”

While the official day of spring is a few weeks away, Collins said, “Today, I feel spring.”

For more than 100 years, Union Dairy has been a staple business in Freeport.

Martiny McClellan, the manager, is in her third year running the ice cream parlor. She said she is excited to see customers walk through the door again. With the easing of COVID restrictions, she calls 2022, “the comeback year.”

“I worked at Union Dairy for 10 years before I became manager,” McClellan said. “Navigating through COVID has been hard, and I, like many people, am ready to get back to normal.

"Union Dairy is the place of tradition, a place of history for so many, and I know people schedule vacations to bring their children to experience the unique place called Union Dairy. ... Seeing Paulette be the first person at the counter this year is no surprise. Union Dairy just has that way of pulling people back.”

Jessie Colvin has been working for Union Dairy for 21 years. She calls herself the unofficial historian of the ice cream shop that goes beyond just serving ice cream.

Colvin said what has kept her a long-time employee is seeing the familiar faces that return each season to relive childhood or to be part of a place that has not changed much.

“Sure there have been updates along the way, but Union Dairy has a unique décor that is very nostalgic, and my favorite part is people seeing the history depicted on the walls,” Colvin said.

The staff this year is a mix of the new and old. McClellan said her top priority is maintaining the high standards Union Dairy has set through the years. She has some new ideas to meet customers. She has added a cow mascot called “Uni.”

Union Dairy is located at 126 E. Douglas St. in downtown Freeport. It is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

