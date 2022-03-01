ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Heartbreaking moment little girl sobs as she’s forced to leave dad behind after fleeing home in Ukraine

By From Paul Sims, Jonathan Reilly, Kate Ferguson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 6 days ago

SHE is too young to understand the full horror unfolding on the streets where she once played.

But the pain of fleeing war is etched across her tiny face and fills the tears now cascading down her cheeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qPVu6_0eSkk42k00
A girl weeps at entrance to a refugee camp tent in Przemysl, Poland after fleeing Ukraine Credit: Reuters

For now, this tent at a makeshift refugee camp on the Polish border of Przemysl is home for her and thousands more.

She fled with her mum as Russian forces invaded Ukraine from the east, north and south without warning.

A hastily packed yellow rucksack is filled with all she owns and a pink coat her only protection from the cold.

Her stolen goodbye with her dad who stayed to fight for her freedom is now among the final heartbreaking images in her mind’s eye.

A gruelling journey by car and then by foot followed as they made their way to the border amid an uncertain future.

She is among over 500,000 mostly women and children who escaped Ukraine as Russian forces unleashed hell.

They have arrived at the 300-mile long Polish border by any means necessary — car, bus, train and on foot.

Most have dumped cars along the border road to walk the final 25 miles, weighed down by suitcases and wracked with fear.

A gruelling 24-hour queue to the border awaits, without food, water and shelter. This is not the end, but the start of their nightmare.

Up to five million are expected to leave Ukraine in the biggest movement of people since the World War Two.

Ukrainian model Vladislava Zaichenko was among those who arrived at Przemysl train station. She fled as the bombs hit Kharkiv and is now heading to London to start a new life.

Russia - Ukraine live blog for the very latest updates

The 22-year-old fled her home last Thursday and has so far travelled over 1,250 miles.

Yesterday, as she arrived in Poland, she gave a victory salute.

Wrapped in a blanket and clutching a warm drink, Vladislava told The Sun: “I didn’t want to leave but we had no choice. It’s so difficult — especially with the bombing in Kharkiv.

“What Putin is doing to my country is disgusting. He’s an animal.

“I’ve travelled the width of Ukraine. And as we made our way to safety Putin was killing innocent civilians.

“He’s not fighting the government — he is fighting Ukrainian people. Our brothers and husbands.

“You don’t want to wake up in this world when you understand your family is staying there in a crazy s*** place and everywhere there is f***ing Russian army.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4133Yn_0eSkk42k00
A Polish soldier helps a tot cross border from Ukraine Credit: SWNS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ODuyj_0eSkk42k00
Young kids wait at a temporary refuge camp in Hungary after fleeing Ukraine Credit: Getty

Tens of thousands have come through this tiny transport hub over the last few days. Ukrainian men aged 18 to 60 are not allowed to leave and must stay to fight for their homeland.

Injured Olya, 33, was evacuated from her hospital bed in Kyiv. She was wheeled into the station before being lifted onto a train bound for Kracow, Poland, for treatment.

She said: “Kyiv is under attack. There are bombs going off, gun fire and air raid sirens.

“Rockets are going overhead. It was very hard to leave. I found it incredibly stressful but I couldn’t stay.

“It was the first time I left the hospital. I would have stayed but I was up all night, scared.

“Bombs were being dropped on buildings just 1km up the road from where I was.”

She joined hundreds of refugees on a packed train as Ukrainian men on another platform prepared to return to Lviv to fight.

One man kissed his wife before grabbing his rucksack and heading off to war.

Another told The Sun: “I am not scared. All Ukrainian men are leaving their jobs in Poland and heading home to fight. I will die for my country. F*** Putin. We will crush him.”

Halyna Wright, 39, fled Odesa last Thursday with son Kyrylo, nine, when the invasion began and finally made it to Wroclaw, Poland, on Sunday.

Her husband Mark lives in Basildon, Essex, and she hopes to join him.

'HARD JOURNEY'

She said: “The journey was very hard and it’s still winter — there was snow. There were mothers with children, one, two years old, some even less. It was just terrible.

“While we walked, we saw so many times people left their baggage. They were so tired, they didn’t have the energy, so just left it.”

Yesterday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said more than 200,000 fleeing Ukranians will be offered refuge in Britain.

Grannies, children under 18 and siblings of Britons and Ukrainians in the UK will be allowed safe entry.

The PM also announced those fleeing will be able to seek sanctuary if they get sponsored by charities, businesses or British citizens.

The UN’s refugee agency says that about 660,000 people have arrived in neighbouring Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary and Moldova.

Speaking in Poland, the PM said 1,000 British squaddies are on standby to help with the flood of people.

Announcing the new scheme he said: “We are extending the family scheme so very considerable numbers would be eligible — you could be talking about a couple of hundred thousand, maybe more.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel called for a “national effort” to offer sanctuary.

She told MPs both the family route and sponsorship route would allow Ukrainians to live and work in Britain for a year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V5iUA_0eSkk42k00
A man is reunited with a child after they crossed the border at Medyka, south-eastern Poland Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31ct7e_0eSkk42k00
A little girl sits with her Paw Patrol pillow as she takes shelter at a sports hall in Przemysl, Poland Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=176twM_0eSkk42k00
Ukrainian refugees wait for an evacuation train to the Czech Republic in Chop, Zakarpattia Region, western Ukraine Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cJWNn_0eSkk42k00
A Ukrainian mother and her child leave a tent installed by the Romanian Emergency Service at the Siret border point Credit: AFP

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The Sun news desk?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.co.uk or call 0207 782 4104. You can WhatsApp us on 07423 720 250. We pay for videos too. Click here to upload yours

Comments / 10

Related
MarketRealist

How Old is Putin’s Rumored Wife Alina Kabaeva?

Whereas Vladimir Putin has been vocal about his invasion of Ukraine, the Russian president has been secretive about his personal life. Putin divorced his first wife Lyudmila Shkrebnev in 2013 and is rumored to have since married Alina Kabaeva. How old is Kabaeva, and what’s her net worth?. Article...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priti Patel
New York Post

Ukrainian woman claims Russian troops raping women in Kherson

A Ukrainian resident of the Russian-controlled city of Kherson said the occupying troops have “already started to rape our women.”. Svetlana Zorina, 27, who lives with her grandmother in the Black Sea port city of about 290,000 people captured Wednesday, spoke with CNN about the dire situation and accused the invading forces of sexually attacking women.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Russian troops reportedly slaughter cop’s children, parents, partner

Russian troops slaughtered a Ukrainian policeman’s family, including his newborn baby and 6-year-old daughter — all while his brother heard it in a phone call, according to reports. Policeman Oleg Fedko, 30, was working in the Kherson region when his parents and partner picked up his kids to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Refugees#Polish#Russian#Ukrainian#Przemysl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
Country
Hungary
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
The Independent

Brave Ukrainian woman tells Russian soldier: ‘Put sunflower seeds in your pocket so they grow when you die’

A Ukrainian woman is being hailed for her bravery after she confronted a heavily-armed Russian soldier and offered him sunflower seeds — so that they might bloom when he dies.The woman was captured on camera voicing her outrage as Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, with tanks rolling across the border and air strikes targeting major cities. Ukraine says it suffered 137 casualties on the first day of the war.The woman can be seen in the video asking the soldiers "Who are you?", to which a soldier standing in the street says: "We have exercises here. Please go this way."After...
MILITARY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
341K+
Followers
10K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy