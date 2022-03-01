US Forecast
City/Town, State;Yesterday's High Temp (F);Yesterday's Low Temp (F);Today's High Temp (F);Today's Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;39;30;38;26;Partly sunny;WSW;9;57%;92%;2. Albuquerque, NM;66;37;69;39;Clearing and mild;NE;4;18%;0%;5. Anchorage, AK;35;23;35;27;Mostly cloudy;NNE;3;73%;26%;1. Asheville, NC;62;34;67;39;Sunny and mild;WNW;8;47%;1%;5. Atlanta, GA;66;43;73;47;Sunny and warm;W;7;40%;4%;5. Atlantic City, NJ;51;41;51;45;Sun, some
