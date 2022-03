Qualcomm has announced its new 5G modem, the Qualcomm 5G Snapdragon X70 and we can expect to see this used in many flagships in 2022. This could be the modem that Apple uses in this year’s new iPhone 14 handsets later in the year. Apple is working on its own modems, but they are not expected this year.

