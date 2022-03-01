OHS To Learn Remotely Wednesday Due To Ongoing Boiler Issue

OSWEGO – Oswego High School students will be returning to learning in-person tomorrow, Monday March 7, according to OCSD Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III. “After discovering an issue with the boiler used to heat the high school last Sunday, crews have been working on repairs so our students and staff can return safely to the building,” Calvin said in a letter to the school community. “I am pleased to announce that, as of this afternoon, the boiler is back in operation and classes will resume in-person, as scheduled, tomorrow morning. We sincerely appreciate the flexibility of our families, students and staff members throughout the past week. As always, we thank you for your understanding during these challenging times, and we are looking forward to seeing our high school students back in the classroom tomorrow.”

OSWEGO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO