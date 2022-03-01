ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

OHS To Learn Remotely Wednesday Due To Ongoing Boiler Issue

By Contributor
Oswego County Today
Oswego County Today
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

OSWEGO – The Oswego City School District alerted the community that students in the high school will again be learning remotely tomorrow, Wednesday, March 2, due to an ongoing issue with the school’s boiler. Superintendent D. Mathis Calvin III sent out...

oswegocountytoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Oswego County Today

Oswego High School Students To Resume In-Person Learning After Boiler Issue Solved

OSWEGO – Oswego High School students will be returning to learning in-person tomorrow, Monday March 7, according to OCSD Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III. “After discovering an issue with the boiler used to heat the high school last Sunday, crews have been working on repairs so our students and staff can return safely to the building,” Calvin said in a letter to the school community. “I am pleased to announce that, as of this afternoon, the boiler is back in operation and classes will resume in-person, as scheduled, tomorrow morning. We sincerely appreciate the flexibility of our families, students and staff members throughout the past week. As always, we thank you for your understanding during these challenging times, and we are looking forward to seeing our high school students back in the classroom tomorrow.”
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Dual Credit Courses Offer Unique Opportunities For Hannibal Students

HANNIBAL, NY – For Hannibal High School students looking to get a jumpstart on their collegiate studies, there are plenty of dual credit options available. Eligible juniors and seniors may enroll in college-level courses that satisfy high school requirements, while also offering three to four college credits upon the successful completion of the class. All classes are offered at no charge to Hannibal High School students, which helps decrease the financial burden of higher education.
HANNIBAL, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oswego, NY
Oswego, NY
Education
Oswego County Today

Mayor Barlow Lifts Winter Parking Ban In Oswego

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today he has lifted the overnight winter parking ban in the city of Oswego. Residents should watch for future announcements regarding parking should considerable snowfall be in the weather forecast. “Thanks to the winter parking ban, we were able to clear the roads...
OSWEGO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remote Learning#The Boiler#Highschool#Oswego High School
Oswego County Today

SUNY Board of Trustees To Hold Committee Meetings March 8, 2022

NEW YORK – The Board of Trustees of the State University of New York will meet on March 8, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Pursuant to Chapter 1 of the Laws of 2022, the audio transmission of the meeting will be available to the public via webcast, except for any Executive Session of the Board of Trustees that may be called pursuant to Article 7 of the Public Officers Law.
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Distance Education
NewsBreak
Education
Oswego County Today

Fairley Elementary Students Celebrate Read Across America Day, Wacky Wednesday

HANNIBAL – Students at Fairley Elementary in Hannibal recently celebrated “Dr. Suess Day,” a combination of Wacky Wednesday and Read Across America Day. Read Across America Day was established by the National Education Association (NEA) in 1998 to get children excited about reading. It occurs each year on Dr. Seuss’ birthday and has evolved into a national movement to celebrate the joy of reading for all ages.
HANNIBAL, NY
Oswego County Today

Building STEM Skills, Robots: MACS VEX Robotics Ready For States

MEXICO, NY – The Mexico High School VEX Robotics program is set to send three robotics teams to the state championships this month. The program, which is advised and coached by high school science educator Galen Fellows and mathematics educator Benjamin McAuslan, earned their places in the state championship with strong performances throughout the year, including a tournament championship at West Genesee High School.
ENGINEERING
Oswego County Today

Open Mic Fridays Continues In Oswego On March 11

OSWEGO – Oswego Music Hall will continue its Open Mic Friday series on March 11. Shows begin at 7 p.m.; sign-ups at 6:30 p.m. Guest host, Larry Kyle, leads off Open Mic Friday and will be followed by performers who sign up that night. Performers have the option to enter the juried songwriter’s competition held every open mic. Winners will perform at the Music Hall’s Season Finale Emerging Artist Showcase to be held in May.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Local United Methodist Churches Join Together For Ash Wednesday Service March 2

OSWEGO – The Oswego Trinity United Methodist Church (UMC) will host the Ash Wednesday Service, March 2 beginning at 7 p.m. Pastor Lori Wyman (Oswego Trinity UMC), Pastor Yohang Chun (Oswego First UMC), Pastor Guerschom Saint Ange (Minetto and Mexico UMC’s), and Certified Lay Minister Mike Ingersoll (Journey of Faith UMC) will provide a service with scripture, song and presentation of ashes.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego Health’s PrimeCare Practices In Fulton Earn National Recognition For Advancing Quality In Healthcare

FULTON – When Oswego Health opened its second primary care practice in Fulton in 2021, their vision was to be the region’s first choice for quality care. The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) has just recognized both practices located at 98 N. Second St and 522 S. 4th St. Suite 1700 in Fulton as Patient-Centered Medical Home Programs.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
474K+
Views
ABOUT

Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.

 https://oswegocountytoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy