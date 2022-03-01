ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldman banker's messy love life scrutinized in 1MDB trial

By TOM HAYS, Associated Press, TOM HAYS
Houston Chronicle
 6 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — A U.S. trial stemming from an audacious scheme to ransack a Malaysian state investment fund known as 1MBD resumed Tuesday with a defense lawyer attacking the credibility of the government’s star witness, focusing on his history of lying about his marital status. In...

www.houstonchronicle.com

Fortune

Elon Musk gave a mysterious $5.7 billion donation weeks after he dared the UN to show him its plan for solving world hunger

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Elon Musk donated around $5.74 billion to charity in November, just weeks after tweeting that if the UN World Food Program showed him how $6 billion would solve world hunger, he would “sell Tesla stock right now and do it.”
CHARITIES
Law.com

Tangled Personal Life of Government's Star Witness Under Microscope During Cross-Examination in Fraud Trial of Ex-Banker

Marc Agnifilo of Brafman & Associates on Tuesday began cross-examining former Goldman Sachs partner Tim Leissner, seeking to demonstrate to jurors that they should doubt Leissner’s testimony due to his extraordinarily complicated personal life, which—according to his questioning—has included multiple incidents of bigamy and hidden extramarital affairs.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MarketWatch

Goldman Sachs eyes stock clawbacks to keep bankers from leaving the firm: Bloomberg

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. GS, -2.40% is considering tactics such as vested stock clawbacks as an incentive for bankers to stay at the firm, according to a report by Bloomberg. The bank may confiscate vested stock in a move typically used for cases of misconduct as way to convince talent to remain at the firm, the report said. The bank may do this to two bankers that left the firm last year, Omer Ismail and David Stark. "Equity awards are governed by the agreement signed by the recipient," spokesperson for the bank said, as reported separately by Reuters. "In each case mentioned by Bloomberg, there were explicit terms which were upheld." Two other ex-Goldman bankers, Gregg Lemkau and Eric Lane, are getting their unvested compensation pulled, the report said. Goldman appears to be using both the carrot and the stick methods to retain bankers as financial service companies compete to keep their talent in house. For the carrot, banks are hiking pay. Goldman's stock clawbacks would fall into the stick bucket by reducing pay for executives that leave. Goldman Sachs shares are down 3.7% in premarket trades.
STOCKS
Reuters

Ex-Goldman Sachs banker calls on Wall Street giant to exit Russia

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - A one-time Goldman Sachs (GS.N) banker has written an open letter to David Solomon calling on the Wall Street investment bank's chief executive to exit Russia and re-locate staff from Moscow to stay "on the right side of history". Georgy Egorov, a former equity capital...
BUSINESS
