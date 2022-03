Welcome to State of Mind, a new section from Slate and Arizona State University dedicated to exploring mental health. Follow us on Twitter. Massachusetts’ Norfolk Prison Colony was a bold experiment when it opened in 1928. The facility looked like a conventional prison, but reformers were excited by its innovative staffing model. Unlike other prisons, Norfolk was to have two completely separate sets of employees. The watch officers were to patrol the high wall that ringed Norfolk; they would have no contact with the hundreds of prisoners unless someone flagrantly broke the rules. The house officers were to develop relationships with the prisoners, counsel them, and prepare them for freedom.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO