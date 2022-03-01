Could ‘CODA’ Win Best Picture? Yes, and Here’s Why
By Owen Gleiberman
The Oscar campaign for “CODA” has touted the film as “history-making.” If you wanted to be a literal-minded curmudgeon about it, you could say that the history it’s talking about was already made — when Marlee Matlin, in 1986, became the first deaf performer to win an Academy Award for best...
Click here to read the full article. The 28th annual SAG Awards wrapped Sunday with Apple’s CODA winning the marquee Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture prize, the latest step for the indie drama centered on the deaf community, which has been on the rise since premiering at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival.
The Eyes of Tammy Faye‘s Jessica Chastain won the Female Actor in a Leading Role prize, topping a loaded category that included Olivia Colman, Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Hudson and Lady Gaga. Will Smith topped Denzel Washington, Andrew Garfield, Javier Bardem and Benedict Cumberbatch to take...
In an upset, the deaf family drama “CODA” took top honors at a very unpredictable 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards that also saw wins for the leads of “Squid Game,” the cast of “Ted Lasso” and Will Smith. The ceremony, held Sunday at Barker...
If “CODA” were a racehorse it would be on its way to the Triple Crown. Last night Sian Heder’s beautiful film won the Hollywood Critics Association award for Best Film. That’s just a day after winning the Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Ensemble. “CODA” is...
"CODA," a movie shot on the North Shore is in the running for multiple Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor. This past weekend, "CODA" won several prestigious awards, including Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role (Troy Kotsur) and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. It also won an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Independent Motion Picture.
The Hollywood Critics Association held its fifth annual awards on Monday in person at the Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles, Calif. Siân Heder’s “CODA,” which won for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture at the SAG Awards Sunday, took the top award for best picture, with Heder winning for adapted screenplay and Troy Kotsur winning for supporting actor. The HCA also honored the cast of the film with a spotlight award, while the best cast ensemble award went to the cast of Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast.”
Here’s a shock that may be an omen for Sunday night’s SAG Awards. Last night “CODA” won Outstanding Independent Motion Picture at the NAACP Image Awards. There is exactly one Black actor in “CODA.” Getting the Image Award is a BIG deal. “CODA” could...
Oscars fans, if you enjoyed Sound of Metal, you're going to want to watch CODA. After being nominated at the SAG Awards, BAFTA Awards and the Golden Globes, the dramedy is now up for multiple categories at the 94rd Academy Awards. CODA, which stands for the child of deaf adults, is nominated for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay. What's more, CODA cast member Troy Kotsur was individually nominated for Best Supporting Actor. His nod is historical because it marks the first time a deaf man has earned an Oscar nomination for acting. After auditioning for the Sound of Metal and not landing it, Troy feels like CODA is an even bigger "blessing," per The New York Times.
Click here to read the full article. The SAG Awards may have signaled a shift in the Oscar season and the switch of support for the streamers.
After landing 12 Oscar nominations, Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog” looked to be the odds-on favorite to win best picture, a prize the streamer has coveted since its historic run for “Roma” (2018). However, the streaming giant went home empty-handed on the film side of the house, just one year after becoming the second studio to garner the most nominations for ensemble with three.
Apple Original Films’ “CODA” had a momentous evening, winning cast...
Oscar nominees from Steven Spielberg and Will Smith to first-time Bhutanese director Pawo Choyning Dorji gathered at a Los Angeles ballroom Monday, as Hollywood's award season enters its final stretch.
The Academy's glitzy annual luncheon for nominated A-listers and indie auteurs did not take place last year because of the pandemic, but returned with a starry in-person crowd of those who made the best films released in 2021, a year during which many movie theaters reopened.
Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz chatted to Guillermo del Toro and Maggie Gyllenhaal over drinks, while Denzel Washington posed for photos with a long line of admirers.
"If there's ever been a time to be grateful for, and to revel in, an occasion that allows us to be in the same room, ladies and gentlemen, this is the year," said Will Packer, who will produce the 94th Academy Awards show.
Click here to read the full article. Even though songwriter Diane Warren hasn’t won yet at the Oscars in the Best Original Song category after 13 nominations, what it does underscore is the continued high regard and esteem which the Academy holds her in.
Even more so, Warren’s resilience in staying sharp with her craft. And it was resilience which inspired in writing “Somehow You Do” for the Mila Kunis-Glenn Close drama Four Good Days.
In an underrated performance that completely turns heads, Kunis plays a struggling heroin addict who is trying to get back on track, and Close the tough, but compassionate...
