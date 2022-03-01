ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts coronavirus breakthrough cases, hospitalizations and deaths drop last week

By Rick Sobey
Boston Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state’s count of breakthrough cases, hospitalizations and deaths dropped last week as the omicron variant continues to slow across the region. The tally of 3,488 breakthrough infections last week was a 45% drop from the 6,312 fully vaccinated cases during the prior week. The once-surging omicron variant...

www.bostonherald.com

Boston Herald

Boston-area coronavirus wastewater is plateauing after steep plunge: ‘This isn’t too surprising’

The Boston-area coronavirus wastewater tracker is showing that COVID levels are starting to plateau after the steep plunge following the omicron surge. Both the south of Boston and north of the city COVID wastewater levels had plummeted more than 98% from the omicron peak in early January. Now the levels in the last week have been plateauing at low summer 2021 levels.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Herald

COVID long-hauler says it’s like having ‘an ice pick’ in your brain

Nagging brain fog COVID long-haulers suffer from may be linked to nerve damage, MGH doctors suggest. “It was like having an ice pick in my brain,” one long-hauler told the Herald Monday. “I kept shivering and had chronic fatigue. I slept 13 hours at a time and the fear of not being able to breathe gave me PTSD. It was like having a spider across your lungs.”
BOSTON, MA
