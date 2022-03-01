Massachusetts coronavirus breakthrough cases, hospitalizations and deaths drop last week

Mexico adds 362 deaths and 18,252 new cases of covid-19 Mexico has registered this Thursday 362 new deaths and 18,252 infections by covid-19, as reported by the Ministry of Health. Since the start of the pandemic, the total number of coronavirus infections in the country amounts to 5,473,489 cases and 317,303 deaths. Mexico is the sixteenth country in the world in number of confirmed infections and is the fifth with the most deaths from this cause, behind the United States, Brazil, India and Russia, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University. On February 10, the country reported 927 deaths, the highest figure during the current fourth wave, driven by the omicron variant since December. Health authorities acknowledge that, based on death certificates, the country may be close to 460,000 deaths and estimate that Mexico actually accumulates 5,747,309 infections.

