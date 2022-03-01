Sockers put up for sale, will be inactive in 2022

Sockers FC players line up for introductions 05/08/19 before the match against FC Denver at Grande Communications Stadium. Tim Fischer/Reporter-Telegram (Tim Fischer/Midland Reporter-Telegram)

The Midland-Odessa Sockers FC announced Tuesday that the team will be put up for sale and will be inactive for the upcoming 2022 National Premier Soccer League season.

The Sockers’ majority ownership, which includes Miles Prentice and Bob Richmond, is the same ownership of the Midland RockHounds baseball club. In a press release, the Sockers stated the decision to go inactive and sell will allow the two clubs’ shared staff to devote more time toward the RockHounds’ 69-game home schedule from April to September.

The Sockers also announced that the team has already fully paid dues for the upcoming 2022 NPSL season, which means the team’s spot in the 2023 NPSL’s Lone Star Conference will be held in place by the league. That won’t jeopardize the ability of the club to return to play during the 2023 NPSL season when the team is sold to a new owner.

“The Sockers had a terrific run with this ownership group for 12 seasons (from 2009-2021, with no 2020 season due to COVID), most especially the 2016 (Premier Development League) national semifinalist and 2017 (NPSL) national finalist seasons),” Sockers FC general manager Jeff VonHolle wrote in a press release. “We look forward to finding a new investor for the club to carry on the great tradition of the Sockers in Midland-Odessa for many years to come.”

The Sockers finished the 2021 season with a 5-3-3 record, losing 3-0 to the Laredo Heat FC in the Lone Star Conference Division semifinal round. It was the sixth straight season the Sockers reached the postseason.

Any inquires regarding possible new investors can be directed to VonHolle by calling (432) 520-2255 or reaching him via email at jvonholle@midlandrockhounds.org .