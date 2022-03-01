Biden, lawmakers wear blue and yellow in support of Ukraine

President Biden and lawmakers in both parties are wearing the Ukrainian colors of blue and yellow to show solidarity with the country.

Biden wore a blue and yellow tie during a conversation Tuesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to a tweet sent out by the White House.

“I just spoke with President Zelenskyy to discuss our continued support for Ukraine — including security assistance and humanitarian aid — as it defends itself against Russian aggression. We will hold Russia accountable, and our sanctions are already having a devastating impact,” Biden said in a statement.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers are also wearing blue and yellow, a rare showing of unity in what has been an increasingly partisan political climate. Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) wore a yellow flower pin and a blue blazer, while Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) wore a yellow tie and blue blazer.

On the Senate floor, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) could also be seen wearing a blue and yellow tie.

Jonathan Wilcox, communications director for Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.), told The Hill in a brief interview that Issa’s office made about 300 ribbon pins, which show the blue and yellow color of Ukraine.

Wilcox said it had been the congressman’s idea, noting that Issa is the godfather of a Ukrainian American family, some of whom are stuck in Ukraine.

Wilcox explained that everyone in Issa’s office, including the congressman, had pitched in on making the pins and that Issa has since distributed them to people he has seen, including Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Mo.)

“They say Congress is deeply divided, but we saw colorful cloth carefully arranged bring people together today. Proves it can be done,” Wilcox said.

--Updated at 5:13 p.m.