ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden, lawmakers wear blue and yellow in support of Ukraine

The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08gd99_0eSkgG7h00

President Biden and lawmakers in both parties are wearing the Ukrainian colors of blue and yellow to show solidarity with the country.

Biden wore a blue and yellow tie during a conversation Tuesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to a tweet sent out by the White House.

“I just spoke with President Zelenskyy to discuss our continued support for Ukraine — including security assistance and humanitarian aid — as it defends itself against Russian aggression. We will hold Russia accountable, and our sanctions are already having a devastating impact,” Biden said in a statement.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers are also wearing blue and yellow, a rare showing of unity in what has been an increasingly partisan political climate. Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) wore a yellow flower pin and a blue blazer, while Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) wore a yellow tie and blue blazer.

On the Senate floor, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) could also be seen wearing a blue and yellow tie.

Jonathan Wilcox, communications director for Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.), told The Hill in a brief interview that Issa’s office made about 300 ribbon pins, which show the blue and yellow color of Ukraine.

Wilcox said it had been the congressman’s idea, noting that Issa is the godfather of a Ukrainian American family, some of whom are stuck in Ukraine.

Wilcox explained that everyone in Issa’s office, including the congressman, had pitched in on making the pins and that Issa has since distributed them to people he has seen, including Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Mo.)

“They say Congress is deeply divided, but we saw colorful cloth carefully arranged bring people together today. Proves it can be done,” Wilcox said.

--Updated at 5:13 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

The U.S. won’t repeat it’s sending Stingers to Ukraine

Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. Two senior U.S. officials openly said this week that the United States was sending Stinger missiles to Ukraine — but now neither the White House, Pentagon nor State Department will openly confirm that’s the case. On Tuesday,...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vicky Hartzler
Person
Darrell Issa
Person
Joni Ernst
Person
Tim Kaine
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Humanitarian Aid#Ukrainian#The White House#Russian#Senate#A Ukrainian American
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Country
Russia
Fox News

Ukraine military turns volunteers away as 140K Ukrainians come home to fight Russia

Even while 1.5 million Ukrainians have fled the country amid the Russian invasion in the past two weeks, more than 100,000 Ukrainians and others have flocked to Ukraine in order to fight Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces, according to Ukraine Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov. Ukrainians on the ground tell Fox News Digital that volunteers have been turned away from the army because it lacks weapons.
MILITARY
The Hill

The Hill

495K+
Followers
60K+
Post
375M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy