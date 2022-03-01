ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wendy Williams fires cease & desist at her former ‘publicist’ for speaking on her behalf after talk show is canceled

By Jessica Finn
 6 days ago

WENDY Williams fired off a cease and desist to her former “publicist” for speaking on her behalf after her talk show was canceled.

The Sun has exclusively obtained a copy of the cease and desist sent from Wendy’s legal team to publicist Howard Bragman, who has claimed to represent the 57-year-old TV personality since September of 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MsKen_0eSkfxfn00
Wendy Williams sent a cease and desist to publicist Howard Bragman Credit: Wendy Williams Show
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22pehj_0eSkfxfn00
Howard sent statements supposedly on Wendy's behalf after the show's cancelation Credit: Getty

The legal letter was sent last week following Howard’s statements purportedly on behalf of the host after the announcement of The Wendy Williams Show’s cancelation.

In it, the former host's attorney demanded an immediate retraction of the statements which he had sent to multiple media outlets.

Wendy’s attorney, LaShawn Thomas, wrote in the cease and desist to Howard last week: "I have been advised by Wendy that she has not authorized your office to make any statements on her behalf and I ask that you immediately retract your statements from all media outlets.

"Additionally, Wendy advises that you are not her authorized representative so I ask that you refrain from making any further statements on her behalf."

Sources close to Wendy told The Sun that Howard, who has been posing as her publicist and crisis manager to multiple media outlets, was never actually hired by Wendy or on her payroll in any way.

“Wendy didn’t hire Howard, and she never paid him. She and her team have no idea how he was brought on in the first place, and she certainly never spoke to him about releasing any statements on her behalf,” a Wendy insider revealed.

Wendy did, however, hire publicist Shawn Zanotti of Exact Publicity earlier this year.

Shawn told The Sun: “There is a lot on the line right now. They (production) knew I was here and they knew LaShawn was here. You can’t put out a statement on someone’s behalf with something that is so important- like The Wendy Williams Show is Wendy’s baby- and think that it’s okay to do that.”

Wendy’s new publicist released a statement about Howard, following The Wendy Williams Show cancellation.

"The statement that was put out by Howard was not in the best interest of Wendy. You wouldn't refer to your client's show as the ‘Maybe Wendy Show,’ which was shade directed towards Wendy.”

The statement continued: “Howard initially released a statement saying it was on Wendy's behalf, but following the release, LaShawn sent a demand letter for a retraction of said statement due to the fact he was not given permission to release anything or to speak on her behalf.”

The publicist’s statement also brought more to light about The Sun’s report last week that Wendy had fired her longtime manager, Bernie Young.

“Wendy fired Bernie and LaShawn had nothing to do with the termination. Wendy told LaShawn about it after she fired him.”

“The focus right now should not be on the public shaming of Wendy Williams or the production company making a decision from ‘a business point of view,’ it should be on uplifting her while she is going through a very human experience. So, please send prayers and positivity to Wendy and her legal team who have bigger fish to fry!” the statement concluded.

Howard has not responded to The Sun's multiple requests for comment.

CLEANING HOUSE

As The Sun previously reported Wendy fired Bernie, the strange battle with publicist Howard Bragman was revealed following her show's getting axed.

One Wendy insider claimed Howard was brought on by the show’s production company, Debmar Mercury. (Debmar Mercury denied they hired the crisis manager directly.)

Howard was brought on in September, just two days after Wendy was transported to a New York City hospital for a psychiatric evaluation, which The Sun had exclusively reported on at the time.

The same insider added that Bernie’s hiring back in 2019 was also led in large part by the production company, although Wendy was able to agree with his role.

Meanwhile, another source alleged Wendy has days where she doesn’t know who Bernie or Howard are, as she struggles to recognize even longtime friends at times.

However one friend insisted the former host is in good hands with her son Kevin Jr, who is caring for his mother with guidance from the star's ex, Kevin Hunter Sr.

STRANGE FEUD

Howard released a lengthy statement purportedly on behalf of Wendy last week following the confirmation that her show was canceled and replaced by Sherri Shepherd's new series.

His initial statement said Wendy was thankful for the support she received from the production company and even Sherri, who has been guest hosting The Wendy Williams Show on and off for months.

He said at the time: “It’s been a challenging time for Wendy as she deals with her health issues.

"She is incredibly grateful to Debmar Mercury, to Sherri and everybody else who has supported the show through this time..."

Within hours of the crisis manager's statement, Wendy’s new, verified Instagram account denounced Howard for speaking out.

Howard then called into question who was posting from Wendy's new account.

He said on his social media and in a statement to People: “I'm honestly not convinced of the source of that social media post.

"So when my old friend Wendy Facetimes me personally and we alone have a chance to discuss recent events, together, we can figure out the best path forward.”

WENDY'S HEALTH CRISIS

As The Sun previously reported, the daytime presenter has been battling medical troubles for months.

Sources have said the once witty, sharp host isn't the same as she used to be as she battles multiple medical problems, including addiction, Graves' disease, and Covid.

Even more heartbreaking, the insider added she doesn’t always recognize people whom she’s known for years.

“There are people who Wendy knows, who have worked closely with her, and there are days that she has no idea who they are.”

Wendy has not appeared on her show since July 2021, and the series has been hosted by a rotating cast of celebrity guests including Sherri, Michael Rapaport, Leah Remini and Michelle Visage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35D20o_0eSkfxfn00
Wendy fired longtime manager Bernie Young as it's revealed she never hired Howard Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UBX0T_0eSkfxfn00
The Wendy Williams Show was officially cancelled last week Credit: Wendy Williams Show

Comments / 1

