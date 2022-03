With a wildly successful 2021 campagin behind him, Tyler O’Neill should now have his sights set on becoming an All-Star for the Cardinals. Tyler O’Neill had quite the season for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2021. He finished 18th in runs scored, seventh in home runs, 12th in batting average, fifth in slugging percentage, and seventh in OPS. All of these power numbers added to his 15 stolen bases made O’Neill an offensive juggernaut for the Cardinals.

MLB ・ 22 HOURS AGO