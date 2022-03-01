Latin legend planning Glendale tour stop

Four-time Grammy and five-time Latin Grammy Award-winning Pepe Aguilar is planning a Glendale stop on his upcoming 22-date tour.

Since 2018, the iconic singer, songwriter and producer has brought his Jaripeo sin Fronteras tour, produced by Live Nation, through the U.S., and he’ll make his return to American stages. Aguilar will appear on Nov. 4 at Gila River Arena, 9400 W. Maryland Ave.

He’ll be backed by his Mariachi “El Zacatecano,” a sinaloense band and group, alongside his brother Antonio Aguilar, Hijo; his daughter, Grammy and two times Latin Grammy nominee Ángela Aguilar; and his son Leonardo Aguilar, two-time Latin Grammy nominee. All will be accompanied with traditional jaripeo acts.

The tour features a massive production involving more than 150 people, including 40 stage musicians alone, combining music sets with bull riding displays and rodeo events, such as horse riding and equestrian acrobatic performances.

Pre-sale tickets are available now through 10 p.m. Thursday, March 3 via Live Nation and Spotify.

Tickets will be available to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, March 4 at Ticketmaster.com .