Re: Support for Razor Mouse in VM?

Work at your computer for hours without discomfort with the Kensington ErgoSoft Wrist Rest for Standard Mouse. Designed for office workers, it adopts a contoured shape to form to the shape of your hand and wrist. Plus, the additional padding supports the thumb area during extended workdays. Moreover, this mouse rest features a faux leather exterior with a gel-cushioned interior. This provides an unrivaled balance between a soft fabric and firm, ergonomic support. Furthermore, it won’t slide against your desk as you move your mouse, and the low-profile design means that it won’t take up much space on your desk. Finally, it’s easy to keep clean with a damp cloth to keep it looking and performing well for many years.

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO