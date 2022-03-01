ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackburn, Tenney lead charge to remove Russia from the UN Security Council

 3 days ago

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Representative Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.) introduced a joint resolution urging the Biden administration to remove Russia from the United Nations Security Council. The resolution was co-sponsored by Senators Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa),...

