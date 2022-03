You know those breakfasts that are so tasty and indulgent that they make you question whether they could double up as a dessert? These tiramisu pancakes fit that brief pretty neatly, and will be the perfect treat this Pancake Day, or Shrove Tuesday. Shrove Tuesday is the day before Lent starts, and my family always makes pancakes as our final treat. I tend to give up sugary sweets for the 40 days of Lent, given that it’s my weakness, which may come as no surprise to you if you’ve seen me on The Great British Baking Show.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO