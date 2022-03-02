ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Art House Inc Holds Community Event to Talk About Its New Garden

By Anastasia Pantsios
 2 days ago

Art House Inc is inviting people to a Community Café at United...

Redlands Daily Facts

Mansion Memories will hold auditions for its event cast members

Mansion Memories, a Redlands-based nonprofit organization that provides Magical Day events for children who are experiencing social, economic or health-related crises, will hold auditions Feb. 26 for new cast members for its events. The events feature a variety of storybook characters, and performers are invited to audition to be part...
REDLANDS, CA
Springfield News Sun

Community turns out for first Art Noire event at Museum of Art

A popular themed art exhibit was the backdrop for celebrating Black excellence in Springfield on Thursday, and could be the first in a series of similar events. The first Art Noire event at the Springfield Museum of Art (SMOA) gathered community leaders, artists, business people and others together to socialize, listen to spoken word poetry and take in the museum’s “Black Lives as Subject Matter II” exhibition.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Mercury News

Saratoga springs to life with art, gardening events

The Saratoga Rotary Art Show will be back again April 30-May 1 after a COVID hiatus. It’s about celebrating “makers,” and fine art and handmade crafts will be up for sale. One local maker of functional art is Christan Mercurio. “I make sustainable luxury leather handbags that...
SARATOGA, CA
Herald-Dispatch

Community members to be recognized at annual Harmony House event

HUNTINGTON — Harmony House, in its 14th year of its mission to support the homeless, is hosting the annual Hometown Breakfast on Thursday. The event is virtual again this year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It is the largest fundraiser hosted by Harmony House and allows the staff...
HUNTINGTON, WV
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
Wicked Local

LOCAL AND STATE MATTERS: SSCAC’s retiring and new CEOs talk about meeting community need

Recently I had the opportunity to have a conversation with outgoing CEO of South Shore Community Action Council Inc. (SSCAC), Jack Cocio, and incoming CEO Lisa Spencer on "State Matters." We spoke about the leadership transition, SSCAC’s resources, how to access resources, and Covid-19 impact. The PACTV show with Jack and Lisa can be viewed on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0g_7IKKaUeA and is archived on www.pactv.org.
BOSTON, MA
WETM 18 News

Community Arts of Elmira close out its February arts exhibitions

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Community Arts Of Elmira closed out two art exhibitions. The Fusion Arts and Sam Somostrada’s Figures In Black collections were on display to give residents a personal look at its artist’s creations.  “It was amazing. I’ve never been involved in something like this, where I learn and teach at the same time. […]
ELMIRA, NY
Lancaster Online

Dr. Lori: How to educate, prepare yourself for buying fine art, antiques [column]

When embarking on a new phase of life, like a new marriage, a new home, a new job, a big anniversary or retirement, many people chronicle the experience with the purchase of an important object. When looking for an investment object that is both fun and smart, art and antique objects immediately come to mind. It is that item that you always wanted, and you are ready to “treat yourself.”
VISUAL ART
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Dark Living Room’s Bright Refresh Has a Sleek New Entertainment Setup

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. One of the most frequent comments on Apartment Therapy’s living room redos is “Where’s the TV?” — and understandably so. For many people, a couch and TV are two musts in the living room, so when a space clearly shows a TV, it looks lived-in and relatable. But when a space can disguise the TV or blend it into a gallery wall? It’s an innovative design-plus-entertainment win.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Coeur d'Alene Press

New community choir holds auditions Monday

More music is coming to Post Falls with a new community choir. Common Ground Choir, a free community group, opens its doors to the public for auditions on Monday. Internationally acclaimed choir director Dan Hegelund of Post Falls has 30 years of experience in directing choirs, including performing in the Presidential Palace of Kyiv, Ukraine, the Latvian Cabinet, Leavenworth's 50th Christmas Lighting Festival and televised talent show Clash of The Choirs.
POST FALLS, ID
thespruce.com

The International Feminist Club Bringing Birding to Everyone

There are about 45 million people in the United States who call themselves birders, spending time in the great outdoors either enjoying the avian friends in the area or trekking across the miles in pursuit of a rare bird. Many hobbies got boosts in participants as people in lockdown were...
ANIMALS

