Art House Inc Holds Community Event to Talk About Its New Garden

The Coral Springs Museum of Art is hosting its first Spring Open House. The event is free, open to the public of all ages, and will offer demos featuring its very own resident artists. At the event, Coral Springs Museum of Art staff, representatives from Coral Springs Artist Guild, and...
Mansion Memories, a Redlands-based nonprofit organization that provides Magical Day events for children who are experiencing social, economic or health-related crises, will hold auditions Feb. 26 for new cast members for its events. The events feature a variety of storybook characters, and performers are invited to audition to be part...
A popular themed art exhibit was the backdrop for celebrating Black excellence in Springfield on Thursday, and could be the first in a series of similar events. The first Art Noire event at the Springfield Museum of Art (SMOA) gathered community leaders, artists, business people and others together to socialize, listen to spoken word poetry and take in the museum’s “Black Lives as Subject Matter II” exhibition.
Bath & Body Works launched its first-ever Black History Month Collection, introducing consumers to a variety of limited edition hand soaps, body sprays, lotions, and candles. But while the retail store is intending to inspire and uplift the Black community, Twitter users exploded the platform with doubts. Although the featured...
The Saratoga Rotary Art Show will be back again April 30-May 1 after a COVID hiatus. It’s about celebrating “makers,” and fine art and handmade crafts will be up for sale. One local maker of functional art is Christan Mercurio. “I make sustainable luxury leather handbags that...
HUNTINGTON — Harmony House, in its 14th year of its mission to support the homeless, is hosting the annual Hometown Breakfast on Thursday. The event is virtual again this year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It is the largest fundraiser hosted by Harmony House and allows the staff...
Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton hosts multiple education opportunities. Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton will host a number on-going education and enrichment opportunities for members of the community. Some events and programs will be held in person, while others will be offered only in a virtual format. “What we are...
Recently I had the opportunity to have a conversation with outgoing CEO of South Shore Community Action Council Inc. (SSCAC), Jack Cocio, and incoming CEO Lisa Spencer on "State Matters." We spoke about the leadership transition, SSCAC’s resources, how to access resources, and Covid-19 impact. The PACTV show with Jack and Lisa can be viewed on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0g_7IKKaUeA and is archived on www.pactv.org.
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Community Arts Of Elmira closed out two art exhibitions. The Fusion Arts and Sam Somostrada’s Figures In Black collections were on display to give residents a personal look at its artist’s creations. “It was amazing. I’ve never been involved in something like this, where I learn and teach at the same time. […]
Syd Carpenter: Earth Offerings: Honoring the Gardeners, the exhibition on view at Rowan University Art Gallery through March 26, is a many-layered experience – visually striking, historically important, and a personal, yet universal, tribute to Carpenter’s grandmother and mother and to all of those who tend the land.
When embarking on a new phase of life, like a new marriage, a new home, a new job, a big anniversary or retirement, many people chronicle the experience with the purchase of an important object. When looking for an investment object that is both fun and smart, art and antique objects immediately come to mind. It is that item that you always wanted, and you are ready to “treat yourself.”
The Newburgh Free Library is celebrating a large donation. A total of 2,000 books were received - with a value of $30,000 - from NBC host Jenna Bush Hager's book club collection. The brand-new adult-fiction novels will be available to the community through the various programs that are hosted by...
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. One of the most frequent comments on Apartment Therapy’s living room redos is “Where’s the TV?” — and understandably so. For many people, a couch and TV are two musts in the living room, so when a space clearly shows a TV, it looks lived-in and relatable. But when a space can disguise the TV or blend it into a gallery wall? It’s an innovative design-plus-entertainment win.
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. With an Ivy League degree and a coveted job as an investment banker, Colborn Bell was on a traditional career path just a few years ago. But his passion for art and NFTs changed all that.
More music is coming to Post Falls with a new community choir. Common Ground Choir, a free community group, opens its doors to the public for auditions on Monday. Internationally acclaimed choir director Dan Hegelund of Post Falls has 30 years of experience in directing choirs, including performing in the Presidential Palace of Kyiv, Ukraine, the Latvian Cabinet, Leavenworth's 50th Christmas Lighting Festival and televised talent show Clash of The Choirs.
There are about 45 million people in the United States who call themselves birders, spending time in the great outdoors either enjoying the avian friends in the area or trekking across the miles in pursuit of a rare bird. Many hobbies got boosts in participants as people in lockdown were...
