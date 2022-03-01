ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen Mom Kailyn Lowry holds back tears as she reveals her 30th birthday trip to Thailand was CANCELED last minute

By Courtney Ciandella
 6 days ago

TEEN Mom Kailyn Lowry fought back tears as she revealed her big birthday trip to Thailand was canceled days before she was set to leave.

The reality star was supposed to begin her vacation this week before her plans were abruptly halted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ypw3B_0eSkdEK200
Teen Mom Kailyn Lowry revealed her birthday trip to Thailand was canceled as she fought back tears Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JW5Ks_0eSkdEK200
She was supposed to leave this week but her plans were halted due to the country's new traveling restrictions Credit: Instagram

Kailyn explained the last minute cancelation in her Instagram Stories saying that the country's new traveling restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic were the cause.

The Teen Mom 2 star opened up about her disappointment as the extended getaway was meant to celebrate her upcoming 30th birthday.

With a solemn look on her face, she said in the clip: "I turn 30 in two weeks and can't go to Thailand now."

Kailyn returned to the platform to share her feelings about the situation and its affect on the cost of the trip.

"I'm actually so sad that I'm not going on my trip tomorrow - I was supposed to leave tomorrow," the mom of four began.

"I was supposed to be gone pretty much all of March."

She continued to discuss the "weird" credit she would be issued for the flight and its financial impact.

"The most expensive part about going to Thailand was going to be the flight because once you get there it's pretty inexpensive.

"So, with the flight credit there's like a lot of money there, but if I book a different flight that's only like $200 I lose like four grand," she concluded.

ANOTHER SETBACK

The MTV star also detailed another unexpected setback in her Stories, revealing that the construction of her pool has also been delayed until the following year.

"I'm making finalized picks for the pool but unfortunately it won't be happening this year," she said.

Kailyn had unleashed her frustrations about the process before, explaining that the company in charge of the installation pushed back the construction until May or June 2023.

On a recent episode of her Coffee Convos podcast, Kailyn admitted that she'd been in tears over the matter after experiencing numerous difficulties with the build of her new home.

She confessed: "I’m very overwhelmed. There’s been a lot that hit me at once."

The young mom noted that the issue was a "first world problem" but it still devastated her to have her plans abruptly change.

"I really work hard for my money, and the things that I have, so I was a little bummed out.

"So now I have to explain to the kids they will not be swimming at my house this year."

'WELCOME HOME'

Kailyn, 29, finally moved into her newly constructed Delaware mansion last month and was excited to share the experience with her four sons.

She even surprised each of her sons with "welcome home" signs along the front lawn to commemorate the occasion.

The TV star shared photos of the moment on Instagram as she held her two youngest sons - Lux, four, and Creed, one - in her arms.

Her two eldest boys Isaac, 12, and Lincoln, eight, posed in between the large signs that read: “Welcome home Isaac, Lincoln, Lux, Mello.”

HOUSE HEADACHE

The day was long awaited as Kailyn previously admitted that she was not excited to move into the new space after a string of setbacks.

"I am so far over my budget - over my loan amount. My out-of-pocket expense at this point is...I'm afraid," she said at the time.

The star went on about delays in design and construction, issues with delivering materials, and the "weird little things" that dampened her excitement.

Despite finally settling in, Kailyn is already contemplating another move in the near future.

After a fan asked her in an Instagram Q&A if the Delaware home is where the family of five will be settling, she responded: "2-5 years."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HA9iK_0eSkdEK200
She also revealed that the installation of her pool was delayed and would not be happening until next year Credit: Instagram/Kailyn Lowry
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ww2Rj_0eSkdEK200
Kailyn officially moved into her new Delaware mansion last month after a string of setbacks Credit: Instagram/kaillowry
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39sCot_0eSkdEK200
She shares the space with her four sons: Isaac, Lincoln, Lux, and Creed Credit: Instagram

