At one point in time, this fish was vital to New York State. By this point, they can hardly be found. New York is looking to bring them back. They can still be found, but if you're fishing and catch an American Shad accidentally, New York says to throw it back into the water. That is purely because the population of this species of fish has suffered a massive decline over the years. Once a staple of fishing in the Hudson River, and maybe someday again if the Empire State has it its way.

POLITICS ・ 7 HOURS AGO