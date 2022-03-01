ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

International TikTok star makes a pit stop at Buc-ee's

By Gabriel Romero
mySanAntonio.com
mySanAntonio.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EjlOZ_0eSkd9ze00
Buc-ee's has more than 35 locations in Texas and Louisiana. The mega-convenience store is now selling its house coffee to-go in the form of containers and Keurig cups. (Kim Brent /The Enterprise)

Buc-ee's continues to draw attention, this time from TikToker AnneinSeoul. The social media celebrity made a "fan requested" stop at the gas station famous for its clean bathrooms and beaver nuggets on Sunday, February 27 in Fort Worth.

AnneinSeoul has over 1.9 million followers on TikTok and gained her fan-base by going to stores in South Korea and trying different kinds of snacks in her videos. She was heading back to South Korea when her plane made a stop before heading home. She decided to finally get out to Buc-ee's after her fans requested she try out the Texas gas station someday.

Buc-ee's in Boerne: New store expected almost 10 years from announcement

Sunday was that day. AnneinSeoul purchased an iced-coffee and she couldn't believe how good it was. She was ready for a refill, she said in her video. Then she got Beaver Chips and a sliced brisket sandwich. Never a bad choice for a first-timer.

@annainseoul Reply to @positive.loralee @Buc-ee’s IS UNMATCHED. #texas #bucees ♬ original sound - annainseoul

Although she did try some snacks like jerkey, she didn't get a bag of Beaver Nuggets. When she posted her first video at her hotel room, fans were sure to let her know about her mistake. She did go back to Buc-ee's — 30 minutes away from where she was staying — to pick-up the snack.

New home development: 252-duplex rental community takes shape in Hill Country

After opening the bag and snacking on one nugget, she realized why Buc-ee's fans were telling her to pick-up a whole bag. She also made sure to grab an extra bag of Beaver Chips.

@annainseoul Reply to @april_layne bruhhh 😮‍?’?😮‍?’? #bucees #texas ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey

Pressured by fans to pick up some merchandise, AnneinSeoul bought a Buc-ee's T-shirt. She said it was the first piece of gas station merchandise she has bought since making her videos.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
CW33

5 Texas cities among the most kindhearted in the U.S.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Five Texas cities have made it into VolunteerMatch’s top 50 Kindhearted Cities Index 2022 after being scored by their generosity, fairness/equality, environmental efforts and economic indicators. Austin was able to crack the top 10 at No. 7, Dallas listed at No. 23, Plano at No....
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Macleod
Greyson F

Shaq Opening His Fried Chicken Restaurant in Town

Shaq is bringing his fried chicken restaurant to downtown.Alex Haney/Unsplash. Fried chicken sandwiches are having a moment. These sandwiches have exploded in popularity over the last several years, with several major burger chains going head to head with the quality of their chicken sandwiches. Possibly the only thing bigger than fried chicken is NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal (aka Shaq). So when Shaq and fried chicken come together, it’s going to be something big.
Mashed

What 'Road Kill' Actually Means At Texas Roadhouse

If you're looking to scoot your boots and dig into a big hunk of steak so rare it's practically mooing, you needn't travel all the way to the Lone Star state. Texas Roadhouse is America's largest steakhouse, Restaurant Business Online reports, with more than 600 locations worldwide (via Texas Roadhouse). You may be charmed by the tributes to outlaw country star Willie Nelson, or enamored with the ability to pick your own steak. Heck, if just want to score some free peanuts and those yeast rolls with the cinnamon butter, we won't blame you.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convenience Store#Tiktoker Anneinseoul#Annainseoul#Positive#Beaver Nuggets#Hill Country After
KHOU

Texas Quarter Horse goes viral with unique name

TEXAS, USA — Members of a north Texas family believe they have made history as the first Black family in the state to race Quarter Horses. The Hatley family has been getting a lot of attention thanks to their horse named 'Black Lives Matter.'. They won their first race...
TEXAS STATE
Greyson F

Guy Fieri of Food Network Opening Restaurant Downtown

Guy Fieri is bringing his food to town.Leo Roza/Unsplash. Few personalities on television bring the kind of enthusiasm and excitement as Food Network’s Guy Fieri. Known for his bleached blonde hair, sunglasses (with matching tan lines), and his love for dive bars and drive-through restaurants, Fieri has long added his own twist to traditional foods. And while he does own several restaurants around the United States, he hasn’t opened one in Arizona. At least until now.
PHOENIX, AZ
Ash Jurberg

The 2 richest people in San Antonio

There always seems to be a focus on the billionaires of Austin, Dallas, and Houston, but it should be remembered that San Antonio is home to many successful people. I thought we should shine the spotlight back on San Antonio and look at two men who have made it big in the Alamo City.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Laredo Morning Times

Best seafood restaurants in San Antonio to try during Lent

It's that time of year again when Catholics in San Antonio observe Ash Wednesday, marking the beginning of Lent. Lent is the 40-day period of period of penitence and fasting leading to Easter Sunday that asks followers to, among other things, abstain from red meat, eliminating a slew of restaurants and meals from the list of possibilities.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
1K+
Followers
187
Post
193K+
Views
ABOUT

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

 https://www.mysanantonio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy