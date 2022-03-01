International TikTok star makes a pit stop at Buc-ee's

Buc-ee's has more than 35 locations in Texas and Louisiana. The mega-convenience store is now selling its house coffee to-go in the form of containers and Keurig cups. (Kim Brent /The Enterprise)

Buc-ee's continues to draw attention, this time from TikToker AnneinSeoul. The social media celebrity made a "fan requested" stop at the gas station famous for its clean bathrooms and beaver nuggets on Sunday, February 27 in Fort Worth.

AnneinSeoul has over 1.9 million followers on TikTok and gained her fan-base by going to stores in South Korea and trying different kinds of snacks in her videos. She was heading back to South Korea when her plane made a stop before heading home. She decided to finally get out to Buc-ee's after her fans requested she try out the Texas gas station someday.

Sunday was that day. AnneinSeoul purchased an iced-coffee and she couldn't believe how good it was. She was ready for a refill, she said in her video. Then she got Beaver Chips and a sliced brisket sandwich. Never a bad choice for a first-timer.

Although she did try some snacks like jerkey, she didn't get a bag of Beaver Nuggets. When she posted her first video at her hotel room, fans were sure to let her know about her mistake. She did go back to Buc-ee's — 30 minutes away from where she was staying — to pick-up the snack.

After opening the bag and snacking on one nugget, she realized why Buc-ee's fans were telling her to pick-up a whole bag. She also made sure to grab an extra bag of Beaver Chips.

Pressured by fans to pick up some merchandise, AnneinSeoul bought a Buc-ee's T-shirt. She said it was the first piece of gas station merchandise she has bought since making her videos.