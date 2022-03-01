Michael Keaton As the Haunted Dark Knight — The Quest for the Perfect Batman Actor Day 2
By Jesse Schedeen
IGN
6 days ago
It’s no secret many DC fans weren’t thrilled when Michael Keaton was cast as the lead in Tim Burton’s ambitious Batman reboot. At the time, Keaton was largely known for his comedic roles in films like Mr. Mom and Beetlejuice. Does someone with that resume really have the chops to reinvent...
This is proving to be a pretty excellent time for fans of DC's Batman, as multiple incarnations of the caped crusader are being showcased in movies, television, and beyond. Among them is Michael Keaton's long-awaited return as Bruce Wayne / Batman, which will first occur in the upcoming The Flash movie. After that, Keaton is confirmed to appear in HBO Max's Batgirl movie — and Keaton recently teased that return with pretty great fanfare. On Thursday night, Keaton took to Instagram to share a photo of his shadow in the Batman cape and cowl, seemingly from the set of Batgirl. This comes after set photos surfaced last week showing a stand-in for Keaton filming scenes, including something alongside J.K. Simmons' Commissioner Jim Gordon.
Robert Pattinson is about to unveil his own version of the Caped Crusader with his upcoming film The Batman and early reviews are starting to come in and it suggests that his rendition of the Dark Knight will be the “new favorite” among DC fans, garnering a lot of praise for the actor portraying the beloved character.
Riddle me this: What’s brooding and black and soars above the congested superhero pack? The Batman, Warner Bros’ fourth cinematic reboot of the famed DC character, which fumes with more grim, gritty rage than all of its predecessors combined. While it may not achieve the peaks of Christopher Nolan’s 2008 franchise high-water mark The Dark Knight, Matt Reeves’ comic book epic is a vigorous beast in its own right, a three-hour saga of torment and vengeance whose spirit is at once indebted to ’90s-style doom and gloom, and intensely attuned to our contemporary mood of misery, fear and ferocity.
Batman, never a day person, is plunged into perpetual night in Matt Reeves’ nocturnal, nihilist, neo-noir take on the Caped Crusader. Reeves’ three-hour-long “The Batman” includes plenty of action, character introductions, gadgets and other various superhero accoutrement. But it is no extravaganza. This “Batman” is a morose mood piece, soaked in shadow and rage, that has stripped the comic’s archetypes down to abstracted silhouettes and grubbily human characters. If Jim Carrey’s Riddler were to wander into this movie, he would fit in about as well as Bugs Bunny in “Taxi Driver.”
50 Cent says he’s ready to write Mo’Nique into one of his scripts as he called out cancel culture and the industry blackballing her more than ten years ago. Mo’Nique won an Oscar award for her performance in the movie Precious but her failure to thank and acknowledge the director, Lee Daniels, led to an industrywide boycott, she claims.
The dude’s scary-looking. You have to give him that. And when he clomps out of the shadows of a subway station where a hate crime is in progress, the guy with the cape and the cowl cuts an incredibly intimidating figure. Why the gang members in garish, smeared face paint — they look like whacked-out Juggalos; just don’t call them jokers — choose to underestimate someone who’d dress up in Kevlar and sport a mask with bat ears in the wee small hours is, frankly, a mystery. But they roll up on the guy in the costume nonetheless, and are each rewarded with particularly brutal beatdowns. “Excessive force” is not a phrase this man understands to be negative; to him, it’s the only type of force there is.
Nothing riles up actors or their fans quicker than a controversial bit of recasting. Venture into any Fantastic Beasts hashtag – or the YouTube comments section for its latest trailer – and you’ll be inundated by Johnny Depp fans condemning his exit from the franchise.Often it becomes a poisoned chalice for the film itself, fans quick to express their anger at the idea of a Mummy movie without Rachel Weisz, or a Nightmare on Elm Street revival without the original Freddy Krueger.Many times it’s the actors themselves who go public with their upset, from Terrence Howard’s frustrations with Marvel to...
It seems no piece of history is safe from the Mandela Effect. Case in point: the theme song to the original 1960s "Batman" cartoon. People remember is along the lines of “‘Na na na na na na na na Batman! Na na na na na na na na Batman! Batman, Batman, Batman!” when in fact the “real” theme song largely instrumental with way fewer “Batmans.”
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. There’s a new Batman in Gotham. After the coronavirus pandemic delayed the premiere of the DC blockbuster from its original 2021 release date, fans of the superhero franchise will meet the next Bruce Wayne on screen, with Robert Pattinson stepping into the iconic bat suit for the first time in the The Batman.
The Batman is now out in theaters and the reaction from both critics and fans alike seems to be that Matt Reeves has made one of the best Batman movies ever. But is it THE best? We've done our own official ComicBook Batman Movie Rankings, but every fan is certainly going to have their own list. The question being debate on social media is whether the undisputed king of Batman movies – The Dark Knight – is still king now that The Batman is here.
Zoe Kravitz confirms she was prevented from auditioning for The Dark Knight Rises for being "urban"!. There is little doubt that Zoe Kravitz did an excellent job as Catwoman in The Batman. However, the Mad Max: Fury Road star almost worked on a different Batman movie almost a decade ago. Kravitz has once again spoken up about trying to audition for The Dark Knight Rises but she was prevented from doing so because she was reportedly too "urban!"
Kristen Stewart and Chanel have done it again. On March 4, the Spencer star attended the 37 Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where she was awarded the American Riviera Award for her achievements and contributions to the film industry. Presenting the trophy—which has previously been awarded to the likes of Martin Scorsese, Renée Zellweger, and more—was Charlize Theron.
If the suit fits! Batman is arguably one of the most iconic superheroes to ever be created, but not all have been lucky enough to strap up as the caped crusader. George Clooney, Michael Keaton and Val Kilmer are part of a growing list of actors who have stepped into the dual role of billionaire […]
Oscar nominees from Steven Spielberg and Will Smith to first-time Bhutanese director Pawo Choyning Dorji gathered at a Los Angeles ballroom Monday, as Hollywood's award season enters its final stretch.
The Academy's glitzy annual luncheon for nominated A-listers and indie auteurs did not take place last year because of the pandemic, but returned with a starry in-person crowd of those who made the best films released in 2021, a year during which many movie theaters reopened.
Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz chatted to Guillermo del Toro and Maggie Gyllenhaal over drinks, while Denzel Washington posed for photos with a long line of admirers.
"If there's ever been a time to be grateful for, and to revel in, an occasion that allows us to be in the same room, ladies and gentlemen, this is the year," said Will Packer, who will produce the 94th Academy Awards show.
Batman may have been born out of the success of Superman, with writer Bob Kane being assigned the task of coming up with a new superhero for DC Comics, but the character became pretty uniquely his own on arrival in issue 27 of Detective Comics, published in 1940. And since then, Batman, formed from the moment when young Bruce Wayne saw his parents robbed and murdered in a dark alley, has become a true symbol of justice. He’s also evolved from the campy persona of the Adam West Classic TV version to the far more realistic — and deadly — takes offered by actors like Michael Keaton, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck and now Robert Pattinson.
Julia Garner has donned some fabulous outfits to play Anna Sorokin in the Netflix show, Inventing Anna, but she knows exactly how to make a style statement of her own too. The Ozark actress and musician, Mark Foster, tied the knot in 2019 and the photos are stunning. Julia threw...
One surprising Chadwick Boseman movie is topping the streaming charts this week. When a lot of fans think of the beloved actor, they probably picture Black Panther. But, this week viewers are tuning in for 21 Bridges. According to FlixPatrol's monitoring, the police drama sitting in the Top 10 on Netflix. This isn't too surprising as a familiar concept combined with a fan favorite actor is usually a recipe for success. While the original movie might not have done Avengers: Endgame level box office, it's become clear that fans watching at home love a nice compact movie like this. Over the course of the pandemic, there have been tons of cases of smaller films like this surging up the Top 10 multiple times over the course of a year. Still, it must come as a bit of a shock to log into Netflix and see Boseman in his detective costume rather than Vibranium armor.
LaKeith Stanfield caught the attention of many people on Feb. 28 after he posted a picture on Instagram wearing a pair of black lace knee-highs. The picture is a part of a series in his cover debut with Replica Man Magazine. In the picture, Stanfield is sitting next to a dresser with his arm resting on it. He’s dressed in a black shirt, black blazer and has his legs crossed as he’s looking away from the camera.
When a TV show — or, in this case, a movie like the new release The Weekend Away — rockets up the Netflix charts quickly after its release to become the #1 title in its category on the streamer, it’s tempting to make an erroneous assumption about it.
Multiple Kanye West songs were played non-stop at actor Robert Pattinson's afterparty for The Batman premiere at Pete Davidson's Bar in New York City. According to a report on Page Six, published last Wednesday (March 2), Pattinson hosted a secretive "after-after party" at Pete Davidson's new Pebble Bar in Rockefeller Center in New York City on Tuesday (March 1), and a source told the media outlet that various Kanye tracks played repeatedly throughout the night.
