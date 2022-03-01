Cheick Diallo: Records another double-double

Morris registered 18 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and one block across 36 minutes during Sunday's 138-130 overtime win over the Pelicans. Morris narrowly missed out on notching his first double-double of the campaign, but his production was a welcome sight nonetheless after he had turned in underwhelming averages of 7.7 points, 2.7 assists, 2.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.0 three-pointers over the previous three contests. An uptick in playing time had a major hand in Morris' increased production, with the point guard benefiting from the extra period in addition to the early exit of Will Barton (ankle). Morris looks to be more of a back-end roster option in 12-team leagues, and his value will sink further once the likes of Michael Porter (back) and Jamal Murray (knee) make their late-season returns from long-term absences.

