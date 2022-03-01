ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Cheick Diallo: Records another double-double

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Diallo produced 14 points (7-14 FG), 14 rebounds, one assist, one steal and four...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Strong double-double in loss

Siakam recorded 34 points (13-20 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 14 rebounds and two assists across 40 minutes during Friday's 103-97 loss to the Magic. Siakam had been limited to single-digit boards in each of his last three appearances, but he bounced back Friday en route to his second double-double in the last five games. Across those five appearances, he's averaged 20.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 37.0 minutes per game. While Siakam's fantasy upside has been limited by his inconsistency on the boards, he's maintained a relatively solid floor due to his well-rounded production.
NBA
CBS Sports

Pacers' Jalen Smith: Double-doubles off bench

Smith closed with 12 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds and one block over 29 minutes during Friday's 111-106 loss to Detroit. With Goga Bitadze (foot) sidelined, Smith operated as the primary backup at center. The second-year big man scored in double figures for the eighth time over his last nine appearances and grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds en route to his second straight game with a double-double. Since joining the Pacers, Smith has averaged 13.0 points and 8.3 rebounds across 25.6 minutes per game.
NBA
CBS Sports

Greg Monroe: Comes close to double-double

Monroe notched 18 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and two steals across 22 minutes off the bench in Friday's loss against the Herd. Monroe had a strong two-way effort and ended just one board shy of putting up another double-double. Despite the fact that Capital City lost, Monroe continues to show he can be a productive player regardless of the role he has to fill out.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' JaMychal Green: Comes close to double-double

Green finished with 14 points (6-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 24 minutes during Friday's 116-101 victory over the Rockets. Green has now grabbed at least nine rebounds in three straight games and has two double-doubles to show in that span as well. The lack of consistency continues to be an issue with Green, but the big man has found a way to score in double digits in three of his last five contests. That's a decent output considering he regularly plays around 20 minutes per night off the bench.
NBA
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Strong double-double in win

Mobley registered 20 points (9-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-5 FT), 17 rebounds, four assists and three blocks across 36 minutes during Sunday's 104-96 win over the Raptors. Mobley saw increased usage in the Cavaliers' frontcourt after Jarrett Allen (finger/quadriceps) left Sunday's matchup, and he matched his highest rebound total of the season while scoring at least 20 points for the fifth time since the start of the calendar year. The rookie had been held to single-digit scoring totals in each of his last two appearances, but he should have a chance to carve out a more prominent role going forward since Allen is expected to be sidelined indefinitely.
NBA
CBS Sports

Warriors' Otto Porter: Posts double-double in start

Porter chipped in 10 points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal over 24 minutes during Saturday's 124-116 loss to the Lakers. Porter had come off the bench in each of the Warriors' previous seven contests, but he returned to the starting unit Saturday with Gary Payton out due to a knee issue. Porter played well despite the loss, finishing with his first double-double since late November. Golden State has decided to hold Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins out of Monday's game against Denver in order to rest, so Porter could be see a more central role in that contest. However, Payton isn't expected to be out of action long, thus Porter isn't a priority waiver-wire add in fantasy.
NBA
CBS Sports

Yoeli Childs: Double-double in defeat

Childs posted 21 points (9-15 FG, 2-2 FT) and 12 rebounds across 38 minutes in Saturday's 110-100 loss to the Austin Spurs. Childs had an efficient showing despite his side's loss to Austin on Saturday, shooting 60 percent from the field. He's averaging 16.2 points and 10.4 rebounds per game this season for SLC.
NBA
CBS Sports

Rockets' Christian Wood: Second straight double-double

Wood posted 22 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one block over 31 minutes during Friday's 116-101 loss to the Nuggets. Wood surpassed the 20-point mark while grabbing 10 rebounds for the second game in a row, and the star big man has posted three double-doubles over his last five appearances. The former Pistons star continues to be an excellent fantasy asset regardless of the format due to his impressive two-way ability. Since the start of February, Wood has averaged 18.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 blocks per tilt.
NBA
CBS Sports

Pacers' Isaiah Jackson: Double-doubles in loss

Jackson racked up 12 points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-8 FT), 10 rebounds and four blocks over 27 minutes during Friday's 111-106 loss to the Pistons. Jackson scored in double figures for the fourth time over the last five games and grabbed double-digit boards for the first time since Jan. 31 en route to his second double-double of the campaign. He also blocked four shots during the contest, falling one short of his season high. Over his last five games (all starts), the rookie big man has averaged 12.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.0 blocks across 22.2 minutes per game. As long as he maintains the starting center role in Indiana, Jackson figures to be a solid fantasy contributor.
NBA
CBS Sports

Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Near double-double in win

Cunningham contributed 20 points (8-20 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Friday's 111-106 victory over the Pacers. Cunningham was dealing with a sprained right wrist ahead of the contest, but the rookie was still able to suit up and deliver solid production. He scored 20-plus points for the fourth time over his last five games and fell one rebound shy of his second straight double-double. During that stretch, the rookie point guard has averaged 21.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 32.4 minutes per game. He'll look to continue his stellar play during Monday's showdown with Trae Young and the Hawks.
NBA
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Dylan Windler: Logs double-double

Windler logged 22 points (8-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 16 rebounds, three steals and one assist across 38 minutes during Sunday's 120-119 loss to the Long Island Nets. Despite playing few G League games, Windler continues to show that he is one of its most versatile players when available. He has averaged 14.6 points and 10.3 rebounds this year.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Monte Morris: Nears double-double in win

Morris registered 18 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and one block across 36 minutes during Sunday's 138-130 overtime win over the Pelicans. Morris narrowly missed out on notching his first double-double of the campaign, but his production was a welcome sight nonetheless after he had turned in underwhelming averages of 7.7 points, 2.7 assists, 2.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.0 three-pointers over the previous three contests. An uptick in playing time had a major hand in Morris' increased production, with the point guard benefiting from the extra period in addition to the early exit of Will Barton (ankle). Morris looks to be more of a back-end roster option in 12-team leagues, and his value will sink further once the likes of Michael Porter (back) and Jamal Murray (knee) make their late-season returns from long-term absences.
NBA
CBS Sports

Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Double-double in loss to Mavs

Sabonis scored 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-5 FT) while adding 10 rebounds and six assists in 32 minutes during Saturday's 114-113 loss to the Mavericks. The 26-year-old reeled off his seventh straight double-double and ninth in 10 games since joining the Kings at the trade deadline, and Sabonis only missed making it 10-for-10 by a single point and single board in the other contest. He's averaging 17.2 points, 12.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists to begin his tenure in Sacramento.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bucks' Jrue Holiday: Flirts with double-double in win

Holiday finished with 24 points (7-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, nine assists, one block and four steals across 38 minutes during Sunday's 132-122 win over the Suns. The Bucks erased a big deficit due in large part to Holiday, who joined Khris Middleton with an excellent fourth quarter. Holiday and Middleton were the difference-makers in the win after Giannis Antetokounmpo had to be pulled due to foul trouble.
NBA
CBS Sports

Mac McClung: Records double-double

McClung logged 33 points (11-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Sunday's 108-100 win over the Agua Caliente Clippers. Since his Feb. 23 G League return against the Stockton Kings, McClung logged two double-doubles across five games -- during which he averaged 21.2 points and 6.2 rebounds.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bucks' Serge Ibaka: Double-doubles in 22 minutes

Ibaka had 14 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 22 minutes during Sunday's 132-122 victory over the Suns. Although the Bucks will hopefully have Brook Lopez (back) back soon, continued nights like this from Ibaka will undoubtedly come in handy. Sunday marked Ibaka's first double-double with his new team, as he was used a bit more frequently after Giannis Antetokounmpo's foul problems.
NBA
CBS Sports

Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Double-doubles off bench

Sengun ended with 11 points (5-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 22 minutes during Friday's 116-101 loss to the Nuggets. Sengun continues to play well off the bench and has scored in double digits in three of the last four contests, though this was his first double-double since mid-February. The rookie has four double-doubles on the season and should remain productive off the bench, though fantasy managers need to be aware of the inconsistencies he might endure, both due to his role and due to the fact that he's a rookie.
NBA

