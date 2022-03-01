ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE Raw Viewership Dips On 2/28/22, Still Top Program On Cable

WWE Raw viewership is in for 2/28. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports WWE Raw on February 28 averaged 1.753 million viewers, which is down from last week's total of 1.825 million viewers. Monday's episode scored a 0.49 rating (611,000 viewers) in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down...

