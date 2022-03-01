ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aroostook County, ME

Maine State Police Briefs From Troop F (February 21st – 28th)

By Mark Shaw
101.9 The Rock
101.9 The Rock
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here are a few of the incidents investigated by Troop F of the Maine State Police at the end of February. Summaries are taken from the weekly police log and may be minimally edited for clarity. Woman Arrested Following Illegal Dumping Case near Van Buren. On February 21st, Trooper...

1019therock.com

Comments / 0

Related
101.9 The Rock

Over 30 Personnel Battle Fire on Adams Road, Connor, Maine

The Caribou Fire and Ambulance Department worked with multiple fire departments to fight a fire Sunday morning on Adams Road in Connor, Maine. The fire was fully involved when crews arrived on the scene just after 11:52 a.m. Sunday, March 6. The attached garage and an extension from the main part of the home were considered a total loss. Many of the items in the structure were saved, according to the Caribou Fire and Ambulance.
CARIBOU, ME
101.9 The Rock

Gov. Mills Visits Fort Kent, Presque Isle to Promote Small Business Growth

Maine Governor Janet Mills visited Aroostook County on Saturday to take in the Can-Am International Sled Dog Race and to promote small business development. While in the County, the Governor personally presented a Fort Kent business owner with a Maine Jobs and Recovery Grant Award and later visited a Presque Isle organization that also had received an economic recovery grant.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
101.9 The Rock

Aroostook Savings & Loan Feeding The County in Operation Hunger

Throughout my lifetime I can recall countless moments of Aroostook County people stepping up for those around us who come across a time of need. I've been to benefit suppers and auctions that support individuals and families going through an unexpected medical crisis or have experienced a tragic loss of a home or family members. The total number of dollars raised at the events throughout the years always amazes me. In the smallest of communities, I've seen residents come together and raise $30,000 or more. Astonishing! This week an opportunity presents itself for all of Aroostook County to raise up those around us in need.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haynesville, ME
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maine State
City
Monticello, ME
County
Aroostook County, ME
City
Houlton, ME
City
Van Buren, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
City
Hodgdon, ME
Aroostook County, ME
Crime & Safety
101.9 The Rock

Woman Seriously Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash in Paris, Maine

Two people were injured, one critically, in a fiery hit-and-run crash Friday evening in Paris, Maine that led to a police chase in two neighboring towns. Shortly after 5 p.m., Oxford Police received several reports of a gray Ford pickup truck driving erratically at a high rate of speed in heavy traffic on Mechanic Falls Road then north on Route 26.
PARIS, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Border Patrol#The Maine State Police#The Maine Forest Service#The Forest Rangers#Caribou Police Department#Intoxilyzer#Trooper Desrosier
101.9 The Rock

Woodstock Man Arrested after Scary Car Chase in Oxford County

A Woodstock man, already out on probation for manslaughter, is now facing charges for a police pursuit that ran through several towns. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says the man arrested in connection with this pursuit is Ethan Rioux-Poulios, 26, of Woodstock. The incident began shortly after 5:00 Friday afternoon when Oxford Police received a report of a Ford F-150 pickup truck that was driving erratically on the Mechnic Falls Road in Oxford. Responding officers located the pickup northbound, near their police station on Route 26. The truck was seen passing vehicles recklessly, with oncoming traffic. As police pulled onto the roadway and tried to catch up to the truck, it was seen by witnesses striking other vehicles as it continued north.
OXFORD COUNTY, ME
101.9 The Rock

Large Crowd & Gov. Mills Lead Can-Am Start in Fort Kent; Results

The Can-Am Sled Dog races had a festive feel when they kicked off in Fort Kent on Saturday morning. Marking the 30-year anniversary of the Can-Am, an enormous crowd turned out at the starting gate to cheer on the 62 teams and over 560 dogs competing in the three races. Organizers of the Can-Am were pleased with the turnout and support this year, Can-Am Planning Committee President Dennis Cyr said “It was one of the largest crowds, if not, the largest crowd we've seen.”
FORT KENT, ME
101.9 The Rock

Maine AG Releases Video of Police-Involved Shooting in Topsham

The Maine Attorney General's Office has released dashcam footage of a standoff in Topsham that resulted in a fatal officer-involved shooting. Kourtney Sherwood, 37, of Brunswick was the subject of the standoff after police were called to Route 96 on Topsham Bypass for a wellbeing check. Topsham Police reported they had received reports that Sherwood was in her pickup truck, on the side of the road, and possibly had a gun. Officials say she was allegedly threatening to harm herself or others.
TOPSHAM, ME
101.9 The Rock

Maine Man Wins $1 Million Off Scratch Ticket

According to WMTW, Clive Gordon, of Bath, recently won a milion dollars from a scratch ticket. He purchased the $25 $50,000,000 Cash Riches ticket at GGA Corporation in Lewiston. In the month of February, there were nine Mainers who won at least $100,000 from lottery games. For example, Dennis Belanger...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
101.9 The Rock

US Border Patrol Stops Illegal Border Crossing in Houlton, Maine

The U.S. Border Patrol in Houlton stopped four vehicles on February 25, 2022 after they illegally crossed into the United States near Union Corners, Maine. Agents from the Houlton Station, Sector Intelligence Unit, and Houlton Sector Headquarter interdicted the convoy of vehicles. The Customs and Border Protection said 27 Romanians were transported to the Fort Fairfield Station to be processed. One of the individuals had a medical issue and was taken to the Houlton Regional Hospital for treatment (and was later returned to Border Patrol custody).
HOULTON, ME
101.9 The Rock

101.9 The Rock

Presque Isle, ME
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
587K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rock 101.9 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, ME. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy