Maine State Police Briefs From Troop F (February 21st – 28th)

Throughout my lifetime I can recall countless moments of Aroostook County people stepping up for those around us who come across a time of need. I've been to benefit suppers and auctions that support individuals and families going through an unexpected medical crisis or have experienced a tragic loss of a home or family members. The total number of dollars raised at the events throughout the years always amazes me. In the smallest of communities, I've seen residents come together and raise $30,000 or more. Astonishing! This week an opportunity presents itself for all of Aroostook County to raise up those around us in need.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME ・ 5 HOURS AGO