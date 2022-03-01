MSU American Indian Council Powwow set for March 25-26

BOZEMAN – The 46th annual American Indian Council Powwow at Montana State University will be held March 25-26 at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. The powwow is free and open to all.

The MSU American Indian Council Powwow [montana.edu] is one of the largest in Montana. The powwow begins at 6 p.m. Friday, March 25, with a grand entry. There will also be grand entries at noon and 6 p.m. Saturday, March 26. Dance and drum competitions with cash prizes are offered at each session.

The host drum group will be Wild Rose of the Yakama Nation from Toppenish, Washington. The head woman dancer is Tavia Torralba, who is from the Crow Tribe. Head man dancer is Valor Killsback from the Northern Cheyenne Tribe. Maleeya KnowsHisGun, Crow, is Miss Indian MSU.

The masters of ceremonies will be Don Racine, Aaniiih (White Clay) from Hays, and Tommy Christian, Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes from Poplar. The arena directors are Terry Brockie, Aaniiih from Harlem, and Lark RealBird, Crow from Garryowen.

The head dance judge is Ron Lodgepole, Chippewa Cree from Gilbert, Arizona. Head singing judge is Francis Sherwood, Arikara, Hidatsa and Navajo tribes of Denver, Colorado. Co-presidents of MSU’s American Indian Council, which sponsors the powwow, are Naomi Redfield, a senior majoring in animal science [animalrange.montana.edu] and a member of the Crow Nation, and Cheyenne Whiteman, a sophomore majoring in nursing [montana.edu] and a member of the Crow Nation.

Tiny Tots dancers, up to 5 years of age, will be given an opportunity to dance and will receive small prizes during each of the three powwow sessions.

Booths located in the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse will offer a variety of artisan work for sale, and nonprofit and government organizations also will share information.

Powwow organizers are seeking volunteers from the MSU and the greater community to help with the event. Those interested may volunteer at the south entrance of the fieldhouse during the powwow or by sending an email to ned@montana.edu .

The American Indian Council Powwow Fun Run, with 5K, mile and walking categories, will be held March 26, beginning at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse parking lot. Registration begins at 8 a.m. the day of the race, with the race starting at 9 a.m. There is a $20 registration fee. The first 30 participants will receive a race T-shirt.

The annual MSU Powwow Basketball Tournament, with cash prizes, will be held beginning Thursday, March 24, and will run through March 26. Brackets are full. For more information, call Cheryl Polacek at 406-599-1311 or email powwowball@gmail.com .

The Presidential American Indian alumni brunch is set for 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 26, in the Great Hall of American Indian Hall. For more information about the brunch, go to montana.edu/aic/powwow/alumnibrunch.html [montana.edu] , contact the MSU Alumni Foundation at 406-994-2401 or email alumni@montana.edu . The brunch is free, but those who wish to attend should RSVP by Monday, March 21, by calling 855-850-2586 or emailing rsvp@msuaf.org .

The American Indian Council, an MSU student organization, raises funds to help ensure the powwow is free. The MSU Department of Native American Studies [montana.edu] and multiple colleges, departments and programs, as well as off-campus organizations, also contribute.