Once again, the Birmingham City Council is considering the closure of a nightclub due to several instances of gun violence and other crimes. This time, the club is Mahogany Social Bar and Lounge, at 1709 Third St. W in the city’s Rising-West Princeton neighborhood. The club opened there two years ago after its former location across the street burned down. Owner Montego Temple was arrested in December for operating without a proper license; he told councilors Tuesday that he’d continued to operate based on a “transfer letter” he received from the city.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 20 DAYS AGO