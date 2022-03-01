ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Trying to Create Positive Atmosphere at Club Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 6 days ago

Thomas Tuchel insists Chelsea are trying to keep their camp positive despite the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Football has been an escape for players and supporters in the last week following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has affected Chelsea both on and off the pitch.

With owner Roman Abramovich's links to the Russian-state, he has come under pressure as have the Club, and consequently seen him hand over the 'stewardship and care' of the club to the trustees of Chelsea's charitable foundation. A deal has not yet been agreed though.

Movement at Chelsea and the war in Ukraine 'clouded the minds' of the camp prior to their Carabao Cup final defeat to Liverpool at Wembley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rRk1a_0eSkccUP00
IMAGO / Sportimage

Tuchel even admitted he would be happy to lose the final if it meant the war in Ukraine ended.

"If it would (help Ukraine by losing the final), I am happy to lose the match," said Tuchel.

The Chelsea head coach was asked several times about the conflict in eastern Europe, and offered a stern response on the 'horrible war' and how the Blues are trying to cope in their privileged environment.

What Thomas Tuchel said

He responded to questions from reporters: "You always start the question with the same sentence: ‘There’s much more important things than football, can you comment?’. You decide also to ask me about war. How often do I need to say it? It’s horrible. There cannot be any other opinion about it. That’s it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AJ8xV_0eSkccUP00
IMAGO / Sportimage

"Why should we be more distracted than you at work? That’s what I mean when I said it in the first place. It’s out there. There’s more important things out there. This will never change. It’s about sports. There’s a lot more important things out there. Still, there is a huge distraction going on. We are worried.

"In the end we try and create an atmosphere to come to work, which is our passion. We are very, very grateful and privileged to have it and it’s not that big of a problem. Everybody in Europe has some noise in his head that nobody likes. Maybe the same for you but still you try to do your job as good as possible, the same for us.”

