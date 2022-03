How on Earth do you cope when you’re hit with bombshell that your folks are serial killers? It’s a question that’s recently been answered in Fox procedural Prodigal Son (snitch to the cops before drawing on their sociopathic tendencies to help nail a copycat 10 years later) and unfairly canceled zom-com Santa Clarita Diet (become an accomplice in their efforts to eradicate all wrongdoers while satisfying an appetite for human flesh). The kids in Netflix’s latest Spanish-language original, however, are forced to take another altogether more otherworldly approach.

