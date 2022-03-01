Ali Partovi has a new accelerator promising to connect founders with star engineers

“If you ask people what ‘urban’ means — in the U.S. — you get a very wide range. Some of it is anchored in the 1970s. Low income, music, it’s kind of amazing. The name was meant to be inclusive, urbanized, different. We moved our whole accelerator online, and at some point we said ‘hey, it’s actually a completely different process now,’ and when we look at our portfolio, there’s a lot more going on,” explained Shaun Abrahamson, co-founder and managing partner at Third Sphere. “When we looked at our portfolio, there’s a lot more going on. It’s very clear to us that we’re doing climate work, but it’s not immediately obvious from the outside. We were concerned that there are some categories of climate folks who weren’t sure if they should talk to us — that’s not good.”

