DPW filling potholes in clusters during warmup

By Zach Myers
 6 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Crews with the Indianapolis Department of Public works are working to make use of this week’s weather by filling as many potholes as possible around the city.

“You know we’ve been blessed the last couple days with dry weather,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett.  “Crews have been out running 10 hour shifts.”

The Mayor joined one pothole crew to help fill several holes along East 71st Street Tuesday morning.

“We’ve filled 24-thousand potholes so far, we’re doing strip-patching,” Hogsett continued.

Where Indy DPW is focusing strip-patching this week

DPW Director Dan Parker said the warm dry conditions were allowing street crews to make a dent in the thousands of open pothole service requests from residents.

“Of all the service requests that residents have called in this year, 20% of them were closed just yesterday alone,” Parker said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were more than 7,300 open pothole service requests on the Indy Pothole Viewer.  A pothole service request can often include more than one pothole at a single location.  DPW says crews have filled a total of 24,600 potholes this year, including about 2,000 last week.  The department has approved overtime for pothole filling crews so they can work 10 hour shifts while the weather allows.

Kenneth Denney hopes street crews will respond to requests along 25th Street on the east side soon.  The auto shop where he works, “Hot Rod Specialists,” does custom work on expensive vehicles.  Over the years, he says potholes have become increasingly bad along 25th street.

“I think the last time I measured one it was probably about 12 or 13 inches deep,” Denney said.  “You’re talking a couple feet across and over a foot deep.”

Denney said DPW crews typically come out to fill the potholes, but heavy tow truck traffic opens the holes back up again.  The rough pavement is costing his business because customers don’t want to risk damaging their expensive cars.

“They’ve got thousands of dollars just in wheels and they’re like ‘I don’t want to drive my car down there,’” Denney said.

DPW: Portion of Emerson Avenue to close next week

For now, DPW crews are focusing on main thoroughfares where potholes have been reported.

“The clusters of the streets that have a lot of requests on them get targeted first,” Parker said.

Once it’s time to start working on side and residential streets, potholes won’t necessarily be filled in the order in which they’re reported.  Instead, crews will look for locations where clusters of reports have been made in an effort to fill as many holes as possible at a time.

“If you have one or two requests in your neighborhood, but another neighborhood’s got 20, we’re going to go there first,” Parker said.

Meantime, strip-patching work is expected to take place this week in these locations:

  • Meridian Street, from 54th to 96th streets
  • Prospect Street, from Keystone to Southeastern avenues
  • College Avenue, from Massachusetts Avenue to 10th Street
  • 80th Street, from Keystone Avenue to Westfield Boulevard
  • Raymond Street, from Hunter Road to St. Clifford Drive
  • Mann Road, from Southport to Ralston roads
  • St. Clair Street, form Delaware to Davidson streets

To report a pothole in Indianapolis, residents can use the Mayor’s Action Center , or click on the Indy Pothole Viewer .

