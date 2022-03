Your workers have a password problem. It's an old problem, but the risks are getting bigger. A recent report commissioned by the New Zealand-based Mobile Mentor, an information technology and services company, shows that employees aren't managing their passwords as well as they could be: Only 31 percent of those surveyed use a password management tool. The report was conducted by the Center for Generational Kinetics, an Austin-based research firm.

