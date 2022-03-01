ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Trap; Nueter; Return animal workshop March 15

By WFTX Digital Team
 6 days ago
The Collier County Animal Services Advisory Board plans to hold a meeting workshop to discuss the topic of Trap, Neuter, Return (TNR) on March 15 at 6 PM.

It will be a collaborative discussion with Domestic Animal Services. Local rescue groups and partners that are also said to work with Domestic Animal Services to come up with an idea to combat the feline overpopulation in the community.

Parties interested in speaking, who are registered, are said to have 3 minutes to speak.

The meeting will be at the Domestic Animal Services meeting room located at 7610 Davis Boulevard in Naples.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nueter#Tnr#Domestic Animal Services
