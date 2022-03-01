ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Old First’ in Liverpool holds prayer vigil for Ukraine

By Russ Tarby
Eagle Newspapers
 6 days ago
(Via pixabay.com)

LIVERPOOL — On Friday evening, Feb. 25, as Russian bombardment began rocking Kyiv, the capital city of Ukraine, a dozen or so churchgoers prayed for peace at Liverpool’s First Presbyterian Church on Tulip Street.

Old First’s pastor, Garrett Anderson, welcomed the small congregation.

“We’re here to show solidarity with Ukraine,” he said. “For its people to be able to live a life of love without fear, we pray for this tonight.”

Volunteers read two excerpts from the Gospel of Luke. The first depicted Christ’s judgment against violent rulers and the second saw Jesus weeping over man’s inhumanity to man.

“I chose these particular Scriptures because they show Jesus standing up against those in power,” Anderson said. Ukraine is being invaded by armed forces from Russia, a much larger, wealthier and technologically advanced nation.

The pastor led attendees in two songs, “We Pray for Peace,” rendered a cappella and “Let There be Peace on Earth” performed on video by the SUNY Oswego Virtual Choir accompanied by piano.

With his business attire adorned with a bright blue stole with gold fringe, the pastor decried the unjustness of the invasion, but he also advised his listeners to look within.

“The urge to turn to violence is part of the human condition,” he observed. “Be compassionate for yourself. Let us confess in our hearts the violence of our own thoughts, our own words, against others and ourselves…God, open our eyes to the way we lash out.”

Focusing again on the hostilities in Ukraine, Anderson prayed for both civilians and soldiers, including Russian soldiers.

“For all those people now living in fear of their lives, we pray for the protection of innocents, especially of children who have had no say in this situation,” he said.

After the congregation recited the “Our Father,” Anderson concluded the 35-minute prayer service by pointing out several courses of action which Americans may take. He suggested flying a Ukrainian flag to show solidarity, questioning propaganda and donating to organizations such as Doctors Without Borders or Sunflower of Peace.

Perhaps most importantly, Pastor Anderson said, “is to be a channel of peace in your own life.”

