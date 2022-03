As we approach year three of the COVID-19 pandemic, the associated mental health crisis is as obvious as the virus itself. The most recent phase of the National Center for Health Statistics’ Household Pulse Survey — which ended on Jan. 10 — revealed that 32.1% of American adults surveyed experienced symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder in the past two weeks. While that’s down from 35.9% in late April 2020, those numbers are startling compared to the 10.8% of American adults reporting symptoms in the comparable National Health Interview Survey conducted in 2019.

