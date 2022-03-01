Johnson County sheriff launches investigation into election fraud claims

OLATHE, Kan. — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating claims of election fraud.

On Tuesday, the department announced Sheriff Calvin Hayden has assigned a Cyber Crimes Investigator to review an undisclosed number of allegations claiming election fraud in Johnson County.

Hayden was not available for an interview Tuesday, but sent FOX4 this statement:

“We have an obligation to the people we serve to investigate every reasonable complaint we receive until we reach a successful conclusion. While we conduct the investigation, the charging is up to the District Attorney’s Office.”

Hayden ran unopposed for a second term as county sheriff in the November 2020 election. He secured roughly 92% of the overall vote.

Official final results for the Johnson County Sheriff Election in November 2020.

The sheriff’s department would not release information on the source or number of complaints filed, the specific election year(s) in question or the amount of time the cyber crimes investigator has been actively working on the case.

Johnson County Election Commission Fred Sherman sent FOX4 this statement about the investigation:

“We stand by the integrity of Johnson County elections – and fully support all registered voters casting their ballots freely, safely and without intimidation – whether by mail, drop box or in person. The county has implemented a wide range of measures to ensure all eligible ballots are counted and election outcomes are accurate and fair.”

“Every ballot is accounted for, and returns are reconciled with the poll books and applications for advance ballots. Baseless attacks aimed at Johnson County’s elections process are consistent with a concerted nationwide effort to push agendas and narratives to erode public confidence in elections.”

The sheriff’s department considers this an active investigation and intends to present all findings to the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office for potential charges.

