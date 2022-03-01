ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Pratt Library Launches Peer Navigators Service Promoting Overall Well-Being At Pennsylvania Ave. Branch

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LPglT_0eSkY5Z700

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Enoch Pratt Free Library has launched a pilot project at its Pennsylvania Avenue branch that aims to help people struggling with drug addictions and trauma find the resources they need to get on the road to recovery.

The library partnered with the Maryland Peer Advisory Council and Healing City Baltimore to stand up the program, which places “peer navigators” with experience recovering from addictions, trauma, or life’s other difficulties to help direct people toward services that assist with substance use recovery, trauma, mental, and behavioral health, according to library staff.

They will provide outreach services to individuals and families too.

The peer navigators have been working out of the library for a few weeks and during that time they were able to help more than 75 people, according to library staff.

City Councilman Zeke Cohen commended the program for the way it addresses the overdose crisis in Baltimore without attaching a stigma to it and the people it is harming.

Mental health is a disorder and not a personal failing, Cohen said.

“This type of innovation and commitment to equity is at the core of the Healing City Act and will truly move Baltimore forward,” he said.

The Elijah Cummings Healing City Act was passed in 2020 . The legislation was designed to train city agency heads to effectively respond to and treat trauma.

Cohen sponsored the bill and named it the Elijah Cummings Healing City Act to honor the late congressman and his efforts on addressing childhood trauma.

“Introducing peers in the library reduces the stigma and provides an inclusive, trauma-informed space for individuals or family members to engage in conversation, be supported, and connect to support and services,” Tiffinee Scott with the Maryland Peer Advisory Council said.

Peer navigators will be at the library on Tuesdays from noon to 3 p.m. They are also available via appointment, library staff said.

Baltimore’s libraries have been slowly evolving into help centers.

During the summer of 2021, library employees received training on how to understand the communities around the libraries and provide its members with better resources and connections as part of Baltimore’s Trauma-Informed Task Force.

The task force was born out of the Elijah Cummings Healing City Act that passed in 2020.

Baltimore City is the first city in America to legislate trauma-informed care.

If you’re interested in joining or volunteering, more information can be found here .

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

City Panel Approves Video Billboards In Some Downtown Locations

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A city panel on Thursday approved placing video billboards at some locations downtown. By a vote of 6-2, the Baltimore Planning Commission approved the creation of a district for the digital signs, which boosters have compared to Times Square or Las Vegas. One board member abstained. The commission approved billboards at six proposed locations but tabled plans for five others, according to public notes from the meeting. Later this year, the first video boards will go up at: 30 S. Light St. 100 S. Charles St. 300 S. Charles St. 204 E. Lombard St. 55 Market Place 601 E. Pratt St. A second sign at 100 S....
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Red Cross Sets Up Center To Help Victims Of Silver Spring Explosion And Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The local Red Cross is running an emergency shelter to help families impacted by an explosion and fire at an apartment building in Silver Spring. Free assistance for anyone with “disaster-caused needs” is available at 1700 April Lane, the Red Cross of Montgomery, Howard and Frederick Counties said Friday. “Our thoughts are with the individuals and families who have suffered loss due to this horrific incident,” said Curt Luthye, executive director of the group. “Our trained volunteers stand ready to support those with disaster-caused needs, for as long as help is needed.” Volunteers with the organization responded to the scene...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Courts Go Mask Optional, Effective Monday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland judiciary announced Friday masks will be optional in all state courts effective Monday, March 7. Unvaccinated visitors are still encouraged to mask up. Other health measures such as entrance screening are no longer required. The administrative judges of the circuit courts and the District Court together in each county and Baltimore City will determine whether any health measures need to be taken in accordance with local health mandates. Institutions, districts and schools across Maryland have rescinded mask mandates as key COVID-19 metrics decline. The CDC last week released new metrics under which 70% of all Americans live in an area deemed “low risk.” The state continues to encourage residents to get vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19, even offering a $2 million lottery as an incentive for boosters.  
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Frederick County Middle School Cleared After ‘Unknown Irritant’ Released

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Frederick County middle school was evacuated Friday after the release of what authorities described as an “unknown irritant.” The incident was reported shortly before 11 a.m. at Ballenger Creek Middle School in Frederick, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. It was not immediately clear Friday morning what kind of irritant was involved or who was responsible for its release. Authorities cleared the school following the incident, and students were later allowed to return to classrooms. Additional details were not immediately released.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Library, PA
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Baltimore, MD
CBS Baltimore

Area Dunkin’ Franchises Team Up For Scholarship Program

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dunkin’ Donuts wants to help you pay for college. Anyone living in the DMV area and who is a senior in high school or enrolled at a college or university is eligible. Dunkin’ is known for serving up the donuts, and now, scholarships to help students fund their education. “We got to get together as a franchise network and decided to partner with Scholarship America program. So, it’s 100% funded by our franchisees in the DMV area,” said Colleen Krygiel, a marketing manager at Dunkin’. The company’s DMV franchisees are all pitching in, and 40 students will be awarded $2,500...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Community Rallies Behind Howard County Church After Inclusive Sign Stolen

CLARKSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — The community is coming together after a church sign in Howard County was vandalized last week. The sign stood outside the Linden-Linthicum Methodist Church in Clarksville and displayed the message “Everyone is welcome here” on multi-colored stripes. But late last week, Pastor Gayle Annis-Forder noticed it was gone. Someone had sawed through the sign’s supporting posts and taken off with the sign. “Last Thursday morning I looked up to see it, because it always makes me smile, it wasn’t there,” the pastor said. “…I was pretty upset, as you can imagine.” Annis-Forder told WJZ the same sign was vandalized last June...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Van Hollen, Religious Leaders Call For Increasing Security Grants For Houses Of Worship

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen and religious leaders on Friday called for the doubling of federal funds to provide security grants to houses of worship and nonprofits, saying the federal government’s allotment does not meet demand. Van Hollen noted there were recent bomb threats at several Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the state, and said the grants provide extra security for nonprofits and houses of worship that are likely to be targets. Speaking outside the Kemp Mill Synagogue in Silver Spring, Van Hollen pointed fences and barriers that had been installed. “It is a sad sign of the times...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore’s Mayor Terminates Indoor Mask Mandate

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The City of Baltimore dropped its indoor mask mandate on Tuesday. Mayor Brandon Scott explained the order was rescinded after data from the Maryland Department of Health showed a steep decline of COVID-19 linked hospitalizations and an increased vaccination rate within the community. According to the department’s dashboard, just over 72 percent of residents older than 5 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. There are seven fewer people are in hospitals around the state bringing the total to 391 inpatients being treated with the virus. The positivity rate continues to decline slightly at 2.19 percent. The order does not apply to Baltimore City Public Schools. “We continue to consider different options that make the most sense for our students, staff and families,” André Riley with Baltimore City Public Schools said. “Recent changes to masking guidance at the city and state levels are essential for that decision-making process and signal a need to revisit our requirement.” Meanwhile, several school districts surrounding the city made masking optional in schools on the same day. Baltimore County, Harford County, and Howard County joined other counties in allowing parents to choose whether to send their child to school with a face covering.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elijah Cummings
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: Positivity Rate Drops Below 2% For First Time In 7 Months

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the first time in over seven months, Maryland’s COVID-19 positivity rate has fallen below 2%, according to data released Thursday by the Maryland Department of Health. The seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 dipped to 1.9%, a 0.16% decrease since Wednesday and a 93.66% drop from a peak of nearly 30% in early January. Hospitalizations fell by 29 over the past 24 hours, bringing the number of people hospitalized to 345. That represents one-tenth of the number of hospitalizations recorded during January’s surge. Of those patients, 267 are adults in acute care and another 71 are adults in intensive care....
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Harford County Seeks Sports Equipment Donations For Kids

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Harford County Parks & Recreation is partnering with Leveling the Playing Field on a sports equipment donation drive that will run throughout March. People can donate gently used sports equipment for kids who love to play sports but may not be able to afford the expensive gear associated with them during that time, according to County Executive Barry Glassman. “Children need exercise for their physical and mental health, but the cost of sports gear is out of reach for some families,” Glassman said.  “If you have unwanted equipment lying around, please consider donating it so every kid in Harford County has a chance to...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Rushern Baker Says He Would Declare State Of Emergency To Combat Baltimore Crime If Elected Governor

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Democratic candidate Rushern Baker said Thursday he would declare a state of emergency to combat violent crime in Baltimore if he’s elected governor. By declaring a state of emergency, the government could unlock additional resources to combat what the former Prince George’s County executive called “a crisis” and one of the biggest challenges facing the state’s next executive. “More than 2,000 mostly young, Black men have been killed in Baltimore over the past eight years and if that’s not an emergency, then I don’t know what is,” Baker said in a statement. “You can guarantee that if this was...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Congressional Delegation Announces $1.7B Federal Loan To Advance Purple Line Construction

WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Maryland’s congressional delegation on Thursday announced a $1.7 billion federal loan to advance the construction of the Purple Line light-rail project in Washington’s inner suburbs. The project will connect New Carrollton in Prince George’s County to Bethesda in Montgomery County with a 16-mile East-West light rail line that will have 21 stations. It will join all three MARC lines and connect multiple metro stations. The project has faced significant delays since construction started in 2017, including a labor dispute that was resolved in 2020. U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Congressmen Steny H. Hoyer, Anthony G. Brown...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennsylvania Avenue#Mental Health#Wjz
CBS Baltimore

Small Business Administration Reps Tour ‘Made In BMore’ Clothing Factory

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A day after President Biden delivered his State of the Union address, Small Business Administration representatives paid a visit to Baltimore to tour the Made in BMore Clothing factory. The goal of Wednesday’s visit was to highlight the positive impact the American Rescue Plan has made and to discuss what the Biden administration is doing to reach underserved communities across the country. “When (President Biden) talks about making it in America, he wants to make sure that all the agencies in the federal government are ready to make sure that growth and investment is equally distributed,” SBA Administrator Isabel...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Mask Mandate In Maryland State House And Other Offices To End Monday, Lawmakers Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A mask mandate in the Maryland State House and offices of the Maryland General Assembly will end on Monday, legislative leaders said. Senate President Bill Ferguson and House Speaker Adrienne Jones announced the decision Thursday in their respective chambers. Under new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most of the jurisdictions in the state are green, meaning there’s a low level of transmission and face coverings are no needed to slow the spread of COVID-19, Ferguson said. Masks will be “encouraged but not required,” he said. Maryland’s COVID-19 positivity rate has fallen below 2% for the first time in seven months, and hospitalizations are down to 345, according to data released Thursday by the Maryland Department of Health. “There are folks that are still very nervous about the environment and are encouraged to continue wearing their masks,” Ferguson said. Both Ferguson and Jones asked lawmakers and staffers to respect the decisions of people who choose to keep wearing a face covering. “This is the most uncertain time in the last hundred years, so everybody’s trying to navigate it,” Ferguson said. “Everybody has different feelings about it.”
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital Holds Special Prayer Service for Ukraine

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital held a special prayer service on Friday afternoon for Ukraine as the country continues to endure invading Russian forces.    Nurses, caregivers and staff at the hospital took a moment during the service to pray, place candles around a Ukrainian flag, sang and called for peace.   “I think we should hear the cry of the people of Ukraine. I think they are crying and calling on us,” said Rev, Chris Hart, the spiritual care manager at the hospital.   Leaders with the hospital say prayer is important right now and say that it is one of the best ways...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Operation Underway In Sparrows Point To Remove Abandoned Crab Pots From Chesapeake Bay

SPARROWS POINT, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore area watermen are now on a mission to remove abandoned crab pots that are harming crabs, other marine life and their livelihoods.   13 crews of watermen have been hired by the nonprofit group Oyster Recovery Partnership for a project to remove the crab pots.    “Removing the gear under this program supports Baltimore County with a positive and localized to this area by removing unmanaged gear that would otherwise compete with active fishing gear,” said Ward Slacum, the executive director for Oyster Recovery Partnership.   The Baltimore County Department of Environmental Protection and Sustainability provided a $125,000 grant to the nonprofit group to...
SPARROWS POINT, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
CBS Baltimore

Maryland State Police Say They’re Prepared To Allocate Additional Resources For Potential Convoys

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police said Thursday they’re prepared for convoys looking to disrupt local traffic to protest COVID-19 protocols and are coordinating with other agencies in Maryland, Virginia and Washington D.C. to respond if needed. “Agencies will allocate personnel and additional resources based upon analysis of the situation to ensure safety on our roadways and minimize potential traffic disruptions throughout the region,” the Maryland State Police said in a statement. Troopers from the agency’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division and Automotive Safety Enforcement Division are prepared “to address any violations of law and to maintain the free flow of traffic” in...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: 374 Hospitalized As Positivity Rate Dips To Roughly 2%

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fewer than 400 Marylanders are hospitalized with COVID-19 as hospitalizations and the statewide positivity rate continue to fade, according to data released Wednesday by the Maryland Department of Health. Hospitalizations fell by 17 since Tuesday, bringing the number of hospitalizations to 374. Of those patients, 300 are adults in acute care and another 66 are in intensive care. Five more are children in acute care and three are children in the ICU. The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has fallen by nearly 90% from a peak of nearly 3,500 in January. Maryland added 405 COVID-19 cases over the past...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Franchot Pushes For State Income Tax Credit To Incentivize Donations To Ukraine

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot on Thursday urged the state’s General Assembly to pass emergency legislation to make a state income tax credit that would incentivize donations from residents and businesses to Ukraine. In a letter to Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson and House Speaker Adrienne Jones, Franchot the state is in a “sound fiscal position” to provide an income tax credit because of the state’s historic $4.5 billion budget surplus. Franchot said in the last week he has been contacted by numerous constituents who want to do their part to help Ukraine, a country in crisis after Russia...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Cyberattacks Prompt Maryland Lawmakers To Craft Security Bills

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s House Speaker launched a push for a package of cybersecurity bills she says are critical. “Vulnerabilities in our information technology systems will continue to cost our taxpayers, and that cost is high,” Speaker Adrienne Jones, a Baltimore County Democrat, said. Recent cyberattacks have cost millions—an estimated more than $8 million dollars after Baltimore County Schools were hacked in 2020. Baltimore City paid out $6 million after hackers took over the city’s systems that controlled everything from water bills to real estate fees in 2019. Last December, hackers demanded a ransom from the Maryland Department of Health. The attack stopped reporting...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
52K+
Followers
24K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy